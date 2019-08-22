DEAR EDITOR:
How about that, according to our mayor, sharing the roads with bicycles is a wish list item. Well at least now we really know how the city really feels about bike paths.
In fact, the city will gladly spend taxpayer money to fund studies that make it official, we now have “professional wish lists” when it comes to bike paths and sharing-the-road projects.
Last year, the county repaved a portion of Stilesboro that runs right in front of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. But since they had not done their bike path study, they had no idea that they should-have, could-have, but didn’t: add bike lanes to one of the survey’s “hot spots” for bike riding!
My wish list includes politicians who have the intestinal fortitude to make pedestrian/bike paths a reality. No taxpayer-paid study necessary.
Joe Vrtis
Kennesaw