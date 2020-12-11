DEAR EDITOR:
Initially the explanation was “There is no fraud or irregularity.”
Then “There are minor instances of mistakes.”
Then “There may be some irregularities but they are not widespread.”
Then “The instances of fraud or mistakes discovered are not enough to overturn the election.”
The real concern is that it could be my vote (or yours) that is canceled out by minor fraud or irregularity.
C. Zienert
Kennesaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.