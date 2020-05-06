DEAR EDITOR:
Regarding Gov. Kemp and reopening the economy. Bravo! Don’t believe erroneous numbers.
♦ CDC guidelines tell hospitals to label maximum possible cases and deaths as Coronavirus — “Caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to will be counted as a coronavirus death.” (This increases numbers.)
♦ Hospitals are paid more for coronavirus cases, more incentive to label as coronavirus.
♦ Hospitals are paid even more for patients on ventilators.
♦ The number of coronavirus tests have increased; thus, numbers have increased.
♦ National advisors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx continued to use bad numbers from Bill Gates’ IHME model to scare Americans to shut down our economy. (60,000 not 2.2 million deaths.)
♦ States used the bad numbers from the IHME model to shut down their state’s economies.
♦ Hospitals were told to turn away elective surgeries to prioritize coronavirus cases. Most hospitals are far from capacity. Doctors and nurses are losing jobs and cannot keep their medical offices open. For what? Bad numbers and unsubstantiated fears?
♦ World Health Organization wrongly stated the virus could not be transferred person-to-person in January. Now, the US is following their criteria to end lockdown? (Test and trace EVERYONE even though there are not enough tests for everyone? Insane!)
♦ Government assumes Americans are too stupid to follow practical precautions on their own. Therefore, we must have the nanny state tell us what to do through emergency declarations with overreach, the Bill of Rights ignored. Arrest us if we are playing ball with our child in an empty park.
♦ This is the first time in American history that our nation has had a lockdown, not during WWII, nor 9/11, nor SARS, nor H1N1 epidemics.
♦ Destroying our economy for a virus which kills fewer than the number of annual respiratory deaths in the US.
♦ Over 22 million people have filed for unemployment. Countless businesses are ruined. Retirement savings are wiped out.
♦ Recently released Los Angeles study showed thousands had the virus without even knowing it.
♦ Lockdowns might ease but never go away based on bad numbers and the nanny state.
Wake up, America! End the lockdown. Honor the Constitution and Bill of Rights! Use common sense precautions as you would in any threat of serious infectious illness. Stop the nanny state! Stop the insanity! Thanks, GA Gov. Brian Kemp, for starting to open the economy. Please open it the rest of the way sooner rather than later.
Jan Barton
Marietta