DEAR EDITOR:
In (7/22’s) MDJ, on the front page, is an article “Bus rapid transit could join Cobb’s ATL ask”.
DeKalb County is looking to extend MARTA eastward along I-20. Gwinnett County still wants to bring in MARTA, even after the recent rigged election to keep it out.
In Cobb, Bus Rapid Transit means “Anything but MARTA Rail.”
Our neighboring counties have done their research and due diligence and decided that commuter rail, 1. Will take cars and pollution off the road. 2. Provide hubs for planned commercial development 3. Give a place to live for the tens of thousands of people moving to the area.
In Cobb, politicians try create the home developers dream, big homes on one-acre lots. Cobb is almost out of room, so subdivisions need to be created from Canton to Dalton.
Bus Rapid Transit and Reversible Toll Lanes won’t help but Cobb developers and their hired conservative politicians have their dreams.
Mike Holzknect
Atlanta