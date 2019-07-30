DEAR EDITOR:
The great and powerful Robert J. Mueller. He was a great disappointment for the Democrats. You could see the air going out of their balloon. The only thing I saw during the hearings was a feeble, old, 74-year-old man. Maybe he forgot to drink his Ensure that morning.
What we did find out was that he did not write his report, sometimes it looked like he hasn’t even read his own report. He was not even present during most of the 500 interviews they conducted. He refused to answer most of the important questions.
He did not even know what Fusion GPS was, you know the company that supplied the fake “dossier” that started this whole investigation.
On all the liberal news stations I thought I was watching their broadcast on Nov. 4 2016. They were all depressed, acting like they just lost their best friend. Maybe now we can all get together and start handling some of the problems we are facing in this country.
Jim Corder
Acworth