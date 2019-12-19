DEAR EDITOR:
Re: Ed Buckner’s MDJ 12/12 diatribe “Thank the ones who need thanking”
My answer is the same as my answer published in the MDJ as “Debating with losers is a waste of time” to his article “Pretending to be Principled.” In it I noted that Mr. Buckner and his atheist friends, who by their own admission of not recognizing the Supernal Creator and His Laws as Supreme, must by default try to justify the opposite hierarchy. The Good Book shows that that leader is a loser and his followers will be losers, so debating with losers is a waste of time.
Jim Storey
Powder Springs