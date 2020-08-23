DEAR Mr. banks:
I am pained by your use of the term “China Virus.” In your August 18th e-Newsletter to constituents, your use of the racialized term reflects insensitivity toward the need for an inclusive learning environment for the CCSD’s 6,500 Asian American students.
You should know better. The ill-chosen jingoistic term, “China Virus,” triggered a documented surge of thousands of physical and hateful verbal attacks against Asian American students. https://www.socialstudies.org/news/response-anti-asian-harassment-and-violence-during-covid-19
In short, uttering a loaded and inflammatory label jeopardizes the safety and degrades the learning environment of Asian American students, approximately 6% of CCSD’s student body. Your behavior counters a school board member’s fundamental responsibility to build a safe, equitable, and productive learning environment for all children.
Ideally, you are a role model, conveying the parameters of acceptable behavior for students, staff, and teachers to follow. You set the expectations. In that capacity, you must act responsibly, demonstrating civility and respect through your language.
Left unchecked, your language incites bullying, fear and anti-Asian discrimination and bias in Cobb County schools. Take responsibility for your wrongful language and insensitivity. Stop your use of “China Virus,” and retract your hurtful verbal reference. Your individual actions undermine the school district’s reputation and exacerbate the challenges routinely encountered by students of color.
Step up...or step down!
Donna Wong
Retired Asst. Dean,
Campus Life,
Emory University Director,
Multicultural Programs & Service
Marietta