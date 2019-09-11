DEAR EDITOR:
After my late husband, Dr. Melvyn Fein, announced his upcoming death in “A Reluctant Farewell,” we received many letters, calls and emails. The religious messages often included Bible verses, religious tracts and prayers that he would come to know Christ. The more secular messages praised his columns and teaching, assuring him that his legacy was secure.
While he still could, Mel read them all. He appreciated the editorials and opinion pages heralding his work. As his condition worsened, I read to him, even when I was unsure how much he could comprehend.
Watching your spouse die is unbelievably hard. I probably needed the Bible verses more than he did as I struggled to make sense of impending loss. I was deeply moved by the expressions of admiration and respect from his fans. For this, I wish to thank the readers, editors and staff of the MDJ.
Mel’s parents had wanted him to become a rabbi. In his early years, he wanted that, too. But around the time of his bar mitzvah, he changed career goals. Even as he learned to read the Torah, he began to question its truth.
Mel wasn’t against God. He was just unsure of His existence.
We talked about religion as he neared the end. Per his Jewish upbringing, Mel didn’t believe he’d been born a sinner. Instead, he thought he began life as a pure soul, a blank slate whose mission was to do good on this earth. He fasted each Yom Kippur for atonement.
If there was an afterlife, he hoped he could see his father there. He wished to spend time with his grandparents, family, and others he loved. If heaven were real, Mel knew his dear friend, Vassilis Economopoulos, a former KSU colleague, would be waiting.
Mel’s goal had always been to change the world. He hoped his 24 books, hundreds of newspaper columns and 27 years of college teaching made a positive impact. I believe the many letters of praise he received helped him realize how much he meant to people.
As for religiosity, Mel always appreciated that people were praying for him, regardless of religion. He was never offended by calls to convert to Christianity. He understood that these were coming from a place of love.
He also wanted all the help he could get.
I don’t know if he came to believe in God. But I do know that Mel faced death with true courage, honesty and love. And that can change the world.
Linda Ann Treiber,
Professor of Sociology
Kennesaw State University