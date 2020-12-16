DEAR EDITOR:
I’m curious to know how Jack Riddle is dealing with his dilemma. On the one hand, he would never vote for Jon Ossoff because he would think Ossoff a socialist. On the other hand, he doesn’t think non-natives should be running for Georgia office, so that would eliminate Illinois born-and-raised Kelly Loeffler.
Dr. Stephen Needel
Marietta
