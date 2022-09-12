The Sept. 6 letter to the editor "Is Biden leadership improving your life?" was a response to an earlier letter submitted to the MDJ. In turn, I shall give Mr. Grissom my answer to the main question his letter posed. But first, I'll state that he and I are not just "of a different mind" or political opposites; we are on different planets, not even in the same galaxy.
To this point, I refer to the preliminary commixing of the various comments and questions he uttered. For me to attempt to respond to his comments or answer these questions, I would have to surrender my senses and accept each of his premises. I won't take that bait.
I won't ... oh, well, just one response to one of his wacky utterances: "How's two years of stunted child education growth thanks to the phony pandemic?" Reasonable people can legitimately disagree about the soundness of local school districts' responses to COVID. But, "...phony pandemic?" Really? For the year 2020, COVID was the third leading cause of death in the United States, just after heart disease and cancer. (As brother Neal Boortz used to admonish his listeners, verify these facts yourself; I may be lying to you.) Anybody who calls the United States' (and the world's) 2020 COVID experience a phony pandemic is proof enough for me that the person who asserts that is on a different planet. Period.
Now, back to Mr. Grissom's question, "How's your life improved under the 'leadership' of Joe Biden?" My answer is simple. No matter his successes or failures, his ups and downs, whether I agree or disagree with his policies, my life has improved under Joe Biden's leadership simply because Donald John Trump is not president.
To my earlier statement that the letter writer and I are on different planets, I didn't make the statement lightly. And I think it sad.
