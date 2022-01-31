Dear Editor:

(Columnist Roger) Hines likely has more intelligence in his elbow than does (a recent letter writer) in his gray matter.

I believe Mr. Hines was trying to make the point that none of us should let COVID control our lives at this time. It has been around for a while and likely will be with us for some time.

I wonder how many people “did the math” to get the message about COVID or to find a discrepancy in the math ... I surely did not.

Carol Alexander

Marietta

