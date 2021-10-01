Is anyone surprised that a select few individual on the Cobb County School Board have “weaponized” Cognia?
Three members of the current Cobb County School Board decided they needed to request a COGNIA investigation of the CCSD; and for what reason?
Cobb County School District already enjoys top level academic success in the schools under their auspices. So what is the “true purpose” for the requested investigation and COGNIA’s decision to pursue the investigation?
To improve the educational opportunities of the Cobb County’s School District’s children? I think not! It is my belief their true motivations are borne out of their own efforts for self-aggrandizement and privately held racial politics.
And, of course, none of the individuals in question are speaking openly or candidly! Their chosen course of action is more tantamount to a public temper tantrum; at the expense of the general Cobb County population and more particularly the Cobb County School Board/Board of Education.
Further, to date Cognia has not provided or released copies of the 50 complaints alleged to have been received by Cognia and which prompted the investigation. One of the cornerstones of American judicial system is the defendant’s right to be informed of the charges (complaints) and the defendant’s right to address the authors of the 50 complaints. Are the complaints legitimate, imagined slights, or unsupported “off the wall” allegations? COGNIA’s continued refusal to provide the information deprives the CCSD the opportunity to defend itself.
If Attorney General Chris Carr or any of his legal staff cannot find a legitimate and legal reason to rule in favor of MDJ’s request to release the documents in question under Georgia’s open records law, I would suggest we replace an inept Attorney General and his staff.
