The senseless deaths of two Cobb Sheriff deputies has put the gun control debate back in the spotlight. For the next week or so, it's what people will be talking about. Opinions will be given, emotions will run high. However, I doubt we'll hear anything we haven't heard before.
From the right: 2nd amendment, laws don't stop criminals, and the need for good guys with guns. From the left: comprehensive background checks, waiting periods, and accountability. We'll be reminded how politicians, journalists, and our friends, coworkers and neighbors feel. And, then, once again, we'll move on without any progress toward the problem being solved. And, without hearing from those most qualified to speak.
Law enforcement officers are on the front line in the war against gun violence. They risk their lives daily in the effort to maintain a safe and civil environment for the rest of us to live. Not only are they the experts, they're also the ones with the most to lose. So, why don't we know how they feel about our current gun laws? Would their jobs be easier with stricter laws? Do they think the community would be safer if gun regulations were relaxed? Or, are they happy with the way things are now?
I assume that individual officers aren't permitted to weigh in on this debate in a public forum. But, shouldn't individual agencies or top officials that oversee these departments give us some kind of guidance or suggestions on how to control what has now become a national epidemic?
The constant back and forth between politicians, members of the media, and private citizens like myself is getting us nowhere. And it never will. None of us have the kind of knowledge that can only be gained from experience. It's time for the first responders to speak up and for the rest of us to be quiet and listen.
