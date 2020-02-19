Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.