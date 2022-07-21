As a long-time taxpayer in Cobb County, I appreciate the MDJ editorial of July 19 regarding the relentless push for revenue by local governments. I’ve seen the ads placed as required by state law and I believe I am correct that neither Cobb County nor any of Cobb’s cities has chosen to roll back millage rates to offset the big jump in assessed property values.
Unfortunately, the money grab is worse than you know. I’ve recently learned of more insidious successes by Cobb County government for grifting the citizenry.
You are well aware that the BoC has a long-standing practice of transferring up to 10% of the Water Department revenue into the General Fund each year. A couple of years ago they went a step further and grabbed an additional $12 million from the Water Department’s capital funds.
A previous administration, just a few years ago, went a step further and transferred the Stormwater Division, from its proper home in Community Development to the Water Department. This had the effect of moving about $5 million per year in expenses from the General Fund to the Water Department. Since then, the Water Department has added a premium to the water bills to cover the added expense of the Stormwater Division while the BoC has enjoyed spending the $5 million per year left behind in the General Fund. A side effect of this is that Stormwater Division was treated like a pawn on the chess board while real stormwater problems have grown in Cobb County.
This action was initiated years ago but everyone currently is aware of it and there is no interest in restoring Stormwater Division to its proper role in Community Development, even in a year when there is a bumper crop of property tax money coming in.
The cynicism extends as well to the Fire Fund. The Fire Fund exists as a separate tax line only because three of Cobb’s cities have their own fire departments and the costs of their fire protection is paid from their own General Funds. Except for that, Cobb County Fire Department would be part of the county’s General Fund.
The county Fire Fund is not included in the “floating homestead exemption”, a tax break that homeowners get that helps keep taxable value stabilized for owner-occupied homes. Because of that, the tax base for the Fire Fund grows faster than does the tax base of the General Fund. Further, the BoC does not include the Fire Fund in the “roll back” consideration when placing the announcement in the paper each year. As a result, the Fire Fund has for years increased its revenue at a faster pace than the growth of General Fund revenue. In this current year, with the bonanza of increased assessments creating a windfall of new money, Cobb has gone the extra mile by also INCREASING THE MILLAGE RATE of the Fire Fund by .13 mils.
At the same time, the Fire Department is taking on funding of its capital needs directly from operating funds. As a result, the Fire Department will be less and less dependent on SPLOST dollars for funding facilities and equipment. That leaves more SPLOST money on the table for other departments to spend. This strategy maximizes revenue for the county from all sources combined as tax payers pay more in combined property taxes and SPLOST taxes.
But wait, there’s more. A couple of years ago the BoC authorized bond debt, without the required referendum of voters, to finance a new fire station in West Cobb. That wasn’t done because they didn’t have enough money for the fire station. It was done so that revenue from the fast-growing Fire Fund could be used for paying the debt. Once again, a typical instance where SPLOST funds would normally be used, but now being serviced by the cash cow of the Fire Fund, leaving more spending loot in SPLOST for other pet projects.
I can only wish that Cobb County would be as inventive about controlling costs as it is in enhancing revenue.
