I have seen the completed new connector between Windy Hill Road and Terrell Mill Road, aka Bentley Rd. Conceptually, it seems a very appropriate project that should provide some measurable improvement in traffic flow.
As your story pointed out, this has been ‘in the works’ for years, maybe decades. I can only wonder why a project that offered real improvements in traffic had to limp though such a long gestation before becoming reality. I’m thinking of the multitude of Cobb DOT projects over the years that consumed millions, maybe hundreds of millions of SPLOST dollars with little or no effect on actual traffic issues.
But even here, there are questions to be considered about costs. I can speculate that this project cost roughly twice what was necessary.
In the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners, January 27, 2009, commissioners vote 5-0 to adopt a “policy regarding the Complete Streets concept for improved safety and accessibility to Cobb County’s transportation system for all citizens”. That language in the agenda probably attracted little notice and I doubt if some of the commissioners knew what “Complete Streets” really meant. After all, who could be opposed to improved safety and accessibility?
In effect, this action established as official policy that Cobb County would embrace “Complete Streets” which mandates that every road project must include bicycle facilities and sidewalks. The new Bentley Rd. extension appears to be a DOT dreamscape with two lanes in each direction, a raised median that is part Bermuda sod and part stamped concrete, a sidewalk on one side and a “multi-use trail” on the other side.
Your article stated that the largest part of the total cost was for acquisition of right-of-way. With that, and considering the cost of site preparation and construction, it’s easy to imagine that roughly half the total cost was for the non-transportation embellishments, such as the sidewalk, trail and median. All this was part of the project because those features are now standard by policy in all Cobb DOT road projects, per “Complete Streets”.
The millions of dollars in SPLOST money devoted to DOT would go twice as far if directed only to actual transportation uses, i.e., roads and bridges.
Instead, we are following a policy enacted in 2009 that requires extra cost features that do little or nothing for transportation. It’s as though Cobb County doesn’t have any serious transportation needs.
I acknowledge that many will find the added features in every DOT project to be quite desirable. However, we can’t be certain how anyone feels since they don’t know what it costs to add those things. It’s all combined in a “DOT road project”.
I think it would be very informative to require Cobb DOT to provide the cost numbers for the actual transportation parts to be separated from the non-essential features so that we could all be on the same page in evaluating how our money is spent.
Wouldn’t you like to know if half of the $45.8 million went for 0.8 mile of non-essential features?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.