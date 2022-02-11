In Eighteenth Century England, mobs of workers destroyed labor saving machinery because they feared it was a threat to their livelihoods. They were called luddites and the term now refers to those who wish to revert to a simpler age when life was unencumbered with modern day technology. The label certainly applies to proponents of a transit tax in Cobb who want the County to return to an age before the automobile when most of us depended on mass transit to get around, and more specifically to and from
work.
Back in Cobb’s “good old days”, before the car and the prevalence of the modern single family detached home (the dreaded “suburbs”) most of us got around by walking, riding horses and buggies or taking transit. Our horizons and mobility were severely limited compared to today. We took a lot longer to get around and traveled, by necessity, much shorter distances. With the advent of the car, and the rising living standards which made personal car and home ownership the norm rather than the exception, our opportunities for personal and professional growth and access to leisure activities expanded almost exponentially.
Unfortunately, there are now among us in Cobb those who want to bring back the good old days of mass transit, and tax the bejesus out of us for the privilege. I refer specifically to a group called Cobb 4 Transit
and its principal spokesman, Matt Stigall, who was recently quoted in an MDJ article complaining that “We should have been investing in transit for the last few decades, but we haven’t.” Hmm. perhaps Mr. Stigall pines for the trolley car that used to lumber from Marietta to downtown Atlanta but was discontinued 75 years ago because it became obsolete. [News flash. It still is!]
In making his case, he laments the burden of driving “10 minutes to the grocery store, that I’m able to hop on a bike and get there in a few minutes.” Maybe Mr. Stigall would prefer most of us reverting to the whole day buggy ride to the local dry goods store that was taken once a week, like my mother’s family had to do during the Great Depression? As for saving a few minutes by riding one’s bike rather than a car to the store, how practical is that, even in the urban paradise Stigall wishes to impose on us? How many groceries can one carry on a bicycle, and how does that work during bad weather? For those of us with small children, how do we carry our kids to the store or do we feel OK leaving them home and unattended? And many of us, due to a variety of physical factors, simply can’t ride bikes anymore or take long walks to the store. You get my point. Mr. Stigall and his cohorts live in la la land but have no
compunctions trying to impose their “vision” on the rest of us to the tune of $8.5 billion a year for the next 30 years, which amounts to about $200 a year per resident, or $6,000 for the life of the Transit tax.
And all this for a system that will be used by hardly any of us!
The fact remains that the imposition of a Transit tax is to implement 19 th Century technology to the needs and requirements of the 21 st Century. No doubt, there are issues with the status quo when it comes to getting around. Traffic jams and accidents, sometimes fatal, immediately come to mind. But these problems will not be resolved by bringing back the past. The genius of the free market will address those challenges, just like the private car freed us from the stench and congestion that plagued us when horses were the main way to get around dirty and cramped inner cities.
For example, looming on the horizon are self-driving cars that can be summoned from the cloud, and where data collection and information systems will direct traffic so as to all but eliminate traffic jams
and accidents, one of the principal causes of traffic jams in the first place. Indeed, there is a brave new world when it comes to transportation, and it can be realized without abandoning the high quality of life most of us enjoy right here in Cobb. In that spirit let’s embrace the future and reject the past that Mr. Stigall and his cohorts seek a return to.
