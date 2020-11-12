Regardless of how the presidential race is decided — and as of this writing it’s not looking good for Trump — a more pressing issue stands before us, and that is which party will control the U.S. Senate. As disappointing as a Biden win is for those of us who supported the president, our country appears to have dodged a socialist bullet aimed straight at the heart of our political and economic liberties. However, the socialist left within the Democrat party still has more rounds in its chamber, and that gun is aimed straight at the head of Georgia’s electorate.
Not since the fall of Atlanta has our state played such an important role in the nation’s future. On one level it is very exciting to be thrust into such a role, but scary as well, given that our current incumbent senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, could be unseated by two far-left challengers, thereby giving control of the Senate to the Democrat party. If that were to happen, the result would be catastrophic.
With New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader and the House and White House in Democrat hands, there would be no defense against the “changes” Schumer, Sanders, Warren and AOC have in store for us. Just as our state was rendered defenseless against Sherman’s march to the sea following Atlanta’s fall, the constitutional checks and balances envisioned by our founders to prevent any one political faction from gaining complete control would be upended.
And while most of us in Georgia did not vote for the president, I have to assume that a great many of you within that demographic are not OK with what one party rule will bring to the country at this point in time. It very possibly will lead to some, if not all, of the following:
♦ Packing the Supreme Court with enough liberal justices to negate its current strict constructionist majority.
♦ Admitting Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states, thereby guaranteeing the permanent addition of four Democrat senators and one-party control over the Senate.
♦ A complete government takeover of health care.
♦ Abolishing the electoral college.
♦ A green new deal that will cost trillions, will destroy millions of well-paying jobs, end our energy independence and drive up the cost of energy by thousands of dollars a year for ever♦ y man, woman and child in our country.
♦ Launching a new round of assaults upon our state and local law enforcement by heeding calls to defund the police.
♦ Dramatic increases in taxes on all Americans.
♦ Evisceration of the Second Amendment.
♦ Massive and unsustainable increases in spending for every department and agency within the federal government.
This is only a partial list. But by accomplishing the first two bullet points, the Democrat party will have achieved permanent control over two out of the three branches of the federal government: a literal socialist checkmate. And don’t say it can’t happen here. Many other nations with strong democratic institutions have succumbed to similar takeovers of their governments. We only have to look in our own hemisphere for examples of this taking place, such as Argentina, Chile and Venezuela. The genius of our founders is that they structured, under our Constitution, safeguards to prevent that from happening. But the past is no guarantee for the future.
Therefore, fellow Georgians, the fate of our Republic is in our hands as almost never before. Will we rise to the occasion, or allow the Hollywood, high tech, and media elites make that decision for us? Mind you, they will be pouring hundreds of millions in out-of-state dollars to sway the vote. In the face of such an onslaught, what can we do?
Actually, we can do a great deal. First and foremost, get out and vote for Loeffler and Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoff election. Then contribute to their campaigns. Then volunteer to work phone banks, go door-to-door, attend campaign rallies and sign waving events. Call your friends and neighbors and encourage them to vote. Put campaign signs up on your lawns and public rights of way. And contact out-of-state friends and family, and ask them to contribute to the Loeffler and Perdue campaigns by emphasizing that what happens here in Georgia will impact them as much as it will impact us. We can win this fight Georgia. And win it we must.
