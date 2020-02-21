The Rodgers and Hammerstein hit 1949 musical “South Pacific” features many memorable tunes, “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Bali Ha’i,” and “Younger Than Springtime” among them.
The story, set on a remote island during World War II, includes a lesser known number, one about racial prejudice. It’s sung by Lt. Joe Cable after he falls in love with Liat, a young Tonkinese woman. Cable desperately wants to marry Liat and take her home after the war, but he knows his family will never accept her.
A bitter Cable sings, “You’ve got to be taught/ To hate and fear/You’ve got to be taught/From year to year/It’s got to be drummed/In your dear little ear/You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
It’s true. Racial prejudice isn’t something we’re born with, it’s taught to children as the lyrics suggest. Speaking of race, when she was a candidate for president, Hillary Clinton ran a campaign ad asking parents what sort of example Donald Trump’s vile rhetoric was setting for children. Now that he’s president, we know the answer — and it’s very disturbing.
The Washington Post reviewed 28,000 news stories from across the U.S. spanning Trump’s presidency and found that 75% of those that reported incidents of harassment and bullying by kids were directed at children who are Hispanic and Latino, black and Muslim.
“Two kindergartners in Utah told a Latino boy that President Donald Trump would send him back to Mexico,” the Post reported, “and teenagers in Maine sneered ‘Ban Muslims’ at a classmate wearing a hijab. In Tennessee, a group of middle-schoolers linked arms, imitating the president’s proposed border wall as they refused to let nonwhite students pass. In Ohio, another group of middle-schoolers surrounded a mixed-race sixth-grader and … told the girl, ‘This is Trump country.’”
“You’ve got to be taught to be afraid/Of people whose eyes are oddly made/And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade/You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
“Many bullies now target other children differently than they used to, with kids as young as six mimicking the president’s insults and the cruel way he delivers them,” noted the Post.
Thus, Trump plays to the worst impulses of not just his adult supporters, but even young children, just as Clinton warned. Whether it’s at one of his unhinged rallies or a nasty tweet, the president’s race baiting has given license to openly express what was deemed abhorrent not very long ago. And schoolchildren are predictably emulating him.
“The Post’s figure represents a small fraction of the actual total,” the report continues. “It also doesn’t include the thousands of slurs, swastikas and racial epithets that aren’t directly linked to Trump but that the president’s detractors argue his behavior has exacerbated.”
The Post went on to profile several victims, including 17-year-old Ashanty Bonilla, a Mexican-American who was relentlessly racially bullied at her Idaho high school. “It’s gotten way worse since Trump got elected,” she said. “They hear it. They think it’s OK. The president says it. ... Why can’t they?”
This Trump-inspired cruelty comes at a high cost for kids like Ashanty. It got so bad at her school, she had to transfer. A middle school Hispanic student, meanwhile, is seeing a therapist after being physically assaulted, according to the report. “(E)xperts say that discriminatory language can, on its own, harm children, especially those of color who may already feel marginalized,” the Post noted.
Years ago, President Ronald Reagan spoke of a “shining city on a hill,” America as an example of unity and hope, of understanding and acceptance for all the world. What happened?
“Trump does not really love America or what it stands for, because the country ideally stands for the rule of law and for fairness and for people being treated with respect,” Dr. Justin Frank, a former professor of psychiatry at George Washington University and author of “Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President ” told Salon. “On a fundamental level Donald Trump does not believe in America.”
While Trump lashes out at political opponents and critics, his wife is supposedly running her “Be Best” campaign aimed at encouraging kids to treat each other respectfully, the irony rich in light of the way her husband behaves.
“Mrs. Trump will continue her work on behalf of the next generation despite the media’s appetite to blame her for actions and situations outside of her control,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told an interviewer.
So the first lady is helpless? She can’t have a pillow talk with The Donald and explain how his deplorable example makes a mockery of her anti-bullying efforts?
Sadly, 70 years later, Joe Cable’s lament rings truer than ever: “You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late/Before you are six or seven or eight/To hate all the people your relatives hate/You’ve got to be carefully taught!”