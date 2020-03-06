Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $46 million in February, mostly from small donors. That’s pretty amazing considering that he chiefly proposes a revolution in America of reinventing government.
His vision represents a bridge too far, however. In the fullness of time, democratic socialism may well take hold here as it has across many developed economies such as Germany. But I agree with former Vice President Joe Biden that voters are looking for results, not a revolution.
Biden clearly has the chops for the job and I’m convinced he’s the one who can repair the profound damage done by Trump to America’s standing in the world and our democratic institutions at home. But he’s going to need a Democratic House and Senate behind him, and Bernie is a threat to both, as many a pundit has opined.
Without down ballot Democratic wins, Bernie might well beat Trump but be confronted with a Congress that will block anything he tries to do. That’s exactly what happened to President Obama in the 2010 midterm election.
Unless you’re a member of the billionaire class or a corporation, we haven’t see a lot of results under President Trump. His only major achievement, really, was a tax cut that produced an even bigger deficit. The cuts are being paid for by those in the middle class and poor Americans. If Republicans get their way, seniors will be targeted too, with substantial cuts to Social Security and Medicare, according to the president’s budget proposal and despite his denials.
A centrist, Biden is the realistic choice. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg offered a Biden alternative but after betting a half billion dollars on Super Tuesday, he dropped out of the race Wednesday after failing to win a single primary. He went on to endorse Biden and vowed to spend whatever it takes to make sure Trump is not re-elected.
Health care remains a key issue for many Americans and the former vice president was there at the inception of the Affordable Care Act, which is more popular than ever despite relentless Republican efforts to destroy it at the behest of health care special interests. For example, the Trump administration has gone to court to try to make sure insurers don’t have to cover people with pre-existing conditions.
While Bernie calls for “Medicare for all,” Biden wants to fix and improve the ACA, a far more reasonable progression. Getting big money middlemen out of health care will take steps like that, not a complete and costly overhaul of the nation’s health care system. It took many years for the special interests to seize control of America’s health care. It will take many more years to get them out.
Bernie has attracted the support of millions of young voters on the promise of wiping out student debt and free public higher education. It sounds great except how does it happen? That was among the questions Super Tuesday voters were asking when Biden won 10 of the 14 contested states. He now looks like the front-runner in what’s become a two-man Democratic race.
“People are talking about a revolution,” Biden said Tuesday night. “We started a movement. We’ve increased turnout. The turnout turned out for us.”
Trump and his Republican allies are worried about the former vice president’s surge. The president attacks him daily on Twitter. Immediately after Biden’s big primary victory in South Carolina, Trump loyalist Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin demanded the former vice president’s son, Hunter, be subpoenaed, an attempt to rekindle the debunked claim that he was guilty of corruption when he worked for a Ukrainian gas company. All he was guilty of is using his famous last name to make money, a “crime” Trump’s children brazenly commit every day.
There is still a long way to go in the primary season and Republicans are sure to ramp up their anti-Biden smear campaign in the weeks ahead. But what we learned this week is many voters reject Bernie’s revolution. They want results, starting with defeating Trump in November.