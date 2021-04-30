Listening to Derek Chauvin’s defense lawyer during the former Minneapolis police officer’s trial, I thought at times Chauvin’s victim, George Floyd, was the one being prosecuted. Thankfully, the jury relied on their eyes and ears, ignoring the attacks on Floyd’s character, and reaching the only possible verdict it could.
Chauvin brutally murdered Floyd nearly a year ago and now faces decades behind bars, but he’s the rare example of a cop being held accountable for violence against an unarmed Black person. In the last 15 years, just seven police officers have been convicted of murder, according to Vox.
Without the incontrovertible visual evidence of Chauvin casually kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck as his victim begged for his life while three other officers looked on indifferently, he’d probably still be on the force.
In a statement issued by the Minneapolis police department immediately after the murder, Floyd’s death was described as “a medical incident during police interaction.” Then the video went viral and the attempted cover-up was exposed.
There’s the problem; a deliberate lie by police leadership to avoid responsibility for the actions of one of its officers. It’s small wonder Black citizens in Minneapolis exploded in outrage that spread across the country last summer, and not just over Floyd’s murder but at police violence targeting communities of color that goes back at least decades.
Trust in our police is broken, so how can it be restored? I asked Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger that question.
“I’m personally honored to serve our community as a police officer and leader,” he told me. “I know where my heart is and (the hearts of) most that I’ve served with over the years. Although we don’t know everyone personally, we care about each individual in our community – it’s why we wear the badge.”
It was Chief Westenberger who addressed Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Kennesaw last year, when they marched to the small park across from Dent Myers’ racist emporium, which remains an embarrassment to our city. No militarized cops in riot gear, just the chief welcoming the protesters to peacefully express themselves.
“It was an honor to speak with the protesters that day,” said Westenberger. “I’ll never forget that experience - it meant a lot to me.”
Those protesters won’t likely forget what real police leadership looks like either.
I saw another example of the chief’s leadership six years ago when, along with other city officials, he attended the opening of a storefront mosque. There were many who wanted Kennesaw to deny a permit to the Muslim leaders seeking to establish their place of worship here, which is against federal law. By showing up for the opening, Westenberger placed his imprimatur on their right to religious liberty while symbolically promising the mosque would be protected.
“It burdens (hurts) me that some don’t trust the badge and what it stands for,” the chief said. “I personally work hard every day with reverence to maintain that trust.”
It’s true. I’ve lived in Kennesaw for 13 years and have seen our police in action. Never have I witnessed anything other than professionalism from Kennesaw officers and, as I told Westenberger, I cannot imagine any of them doing what Chauvin did.
“In regards to reform; it’s like anything else” he continued, “it starts with communication, relationships, understanding, and trust. Not to oversimplify, but our officers are members of our communities who are sworn to protect people, their property and their rights.”
Robert Peel was the home secretary of the United Kingdom in 1829 when he established London’s Metropolitan Police Service. This is why police officers there are affectionately nicknamed “bobbies.”
Quoting Peel, Westenberger said, “’The police are the public and the public are the police; the police being the only members of the public who are paid to give full time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.’”
There are citizens who don’t abide by this compact. They break the law, often repeatedly, because they don’t care about the interests of community welfare. Like Chauvin, they deserve due process, but they also deserve what’s coming to them if convicted.
At the same time, we also have to acknowledge the considerable evidence showing police officers over-reacting to perceived threats, escalating incidents, particularly with Black and brown people, when those emotionally-charged encounters should be cooled off.
There’s no question policing is dangerous work, so a good cop must be many things: Role model, empathetic, color blind, judicious, and above all else, cautious. Being a police officer is not for everyone. It certainly wasn’t for a guy like Chauvin, who had 17 complaints lodged against him during his career.
“As we move forward, law enforcement and communities will have to identify points we trust within each other to restore the relationships and heal together,” Chief Westenberger concluded.
