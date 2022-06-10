Every indication is the evidence gathered by the House Select Committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 MAGA insurrection will expose the former guy’s conspriacy to steal the 2020 election. The evidence is being presented to the public in a series of televised hearings that began Thursday.
A recent poll showed nearly two out of three Republicans say President Biden was illegitimately elected so it bears repeating that no credible evidence of “massive voting fraud” has ever been produced in the nearly 600 days since the election. The only fraud that took place was committed by the ex-president and a circle of high-profile co-conspirators such as Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Michael Flynn, and numerous others.
As the hearings unfold and the damning proof is laid out before the American people, MAGA media and radical right spokespeople are planning “counter programming” to obfuscate and distract from the facts and witness testimony substantiating what the public will see and hear.
Expect them to recycle all their debunked claims: it wasn’t an insurrection; they were peaceful tourists; the mob was antifa disguised in MAGA gear; those arrested are “political prisoners”; the witnesses are lying; witch hunt; hoax; Hillary; etc., etc. etc.
It comes as no surprise Fox News won’t carry the hearings live. It is Fox, after all, that was the major promoter of election lies, which backfired after Dominion Voting Systems slapped the network with a $1.6 billion defamation suit.
The hearings are analogous to a criminal trial, the House Select Committee serving as the prosecutor and MAGA apologists the defense, with the American public sitting as the jury.
But much more is at stake than the fate of a twice impeached, one term ex-president. What’s really on trial is whether or not we American citizens believe in the democratic principles contained in the Constitution. Do we want democratically elected officials governing us or will we abandon that which has actually made America great: free and fair elections, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of executive power?
To those who still believe the former guy’s Big Lie, are you willing to consider the truth in the coming weeks and let it change your mind, or do you stand by a would-be dictator’s falsehood? As I noted some weeks back, it is difficult and even painful for some folks to unbelieve what they think is true. It’s easier on the psyche to accept the lie than admit one has been bamboozled.
To this day, for example, there are those who believe Bush 43’s Iraq invasion was justified because the former president lied, claiming Saddam Hussein was behind the 9-11 attack and developing a nuclear weapon to use against the U.S. It took 10 years and 4,424 dead servicemen and women to learn the truth.
Jan. 6 was a horrific and unprecedented day in our nation’s history, a disgraceful stain on America’s honor. There is no way to excuse or sanitize what took place. I watched the insurrection in real time, shocked at what I was seeing and hearing, third-world political chaos in our sacred Capitol, the symbol of all that is right and just with America.
What is clear now is none of the violence and destruction was spontaneous.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy), a member of the bipartisan Select Committee said Sunday there was an “extremely well organized” conspiracy to overthrow the lawful election. Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who also serves on the Select Committee, called Jan. 6 “a coup organized by the president.” Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein who exposed Richard Nixon’s treachery, say the former guy is the “sedition president.”
Some readers will reject what I write. Others will shrug their shoulders. It is the latter to whom I appeal. Apathy is not an option as these hearings proceed. Your democratic republic is in danger of being annihilated and replaced by something very ugly.
I write this on the 78th anniversary of American and allied forces landing on Normandy beaches to crush their generation’s ugliness. All you’re being asked to do is to watch and listen to the facts and ignore the background noise designed to promote more apathy and confusion.
As he left the first Constitutional Convention in 1787, a bystander famously asked Benjamin Franklin what kid of government America would have. The sage statesman replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Will we keep it?
