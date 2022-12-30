The Ukrainian people should inspire all Americans. They are fighting a bloody war against Russia, which aimed last February to take over their country, a former Soviet “republic.”
This part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fantasy to reestablish a Soviet-style empire. Moreover, the last thing he wants is a successful, prosperous democracy right next door.
In 1776, the American colonies were part of the British empire, which stretched around the globe. But colonists wanted out, so they took on the most powerful nation in the world. What followed was a bloody, eight-year-long slog of bloodshed and privation.
The odds were long back then just as they are long right now for Ukraine. But with the help of the United States and our European allies, Putin is losing a war he was sure would be over in weeks if not days. At least 100,000 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed or wounded, so the Russian dictator is waging war on soft civilian targets such as electrical and water infrastructure, hoping to make winter a weapon.
Meanwhile, the war crimes pile up with women and children raped and killed by Russian forces. Towns and villages have been decimated and Ukrainians indiscriminately executed. It’s sick and there is no defense for it.
This is no longer a war in the conventional sense. It’s a terror campaign. In fact, Putin has turned to Iran, a fellow terrorist state, for the deadly drones he’s unleashed on population centers in Ukraine.
Now, you would think all Americans regardless of political persuasion would rally to the Ukrainian cause simply because it is so like our ancestors’ own struggle to cast off England’s subjugation of the colonies. There should not even be a debate here.
Yet, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of Congress last week to thank America for its support and seek more weapons, there were far-right Republicans who sat on their hands while 127 GOP lawmakers skipped the speech altogether.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson even mocked those in Congress who stood and applauded for the Zelenskyy’s remarks. Carlson’s translated commentary was presented on Russian state television in prime time. Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Ukraine comments were likewise featured on Russian TV.
As I wrote here awhile back, there is a very good reason to help Ukraine. Once a dictator takes an inch, he’ll always go for the mile. He never bargains in good faith and always tells the opposition what they want to hear up to the moment he does what Putin is doing in Ukraine.
Our British and French allies have experienced this firsthand, when Hitler promised he had no further territorial ambitions than taking over the German-speaking area of Czechoslovakia. Does anyone believe if the Russian dictator is successful in Ukraine he’ll stop there?
Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, once in the Soviet sphere, all border Ukraine. Is it reasonable to think Putin hasn’t got his eye on those?
Thus, Ukraine represents a crucial European redoubt where its resilient people led by a courageous president and supported by freedom-loving allies are taking the war to Russia, proving its military is nowhere near the indomitable powerhouse we once believed it was.
So why the conservative pushback? I’m old enough to remember when it was Republicans who were the first to stand up to the Kremlin. “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” demanded President Ronald Reagan when he visited Berlin in 1987.
But today Republicans are serving as useful idiots, mouthing Russian talking points and pushing its propaganda, effectively aiding and abetting Putin’s brutal terror attacks on Ukrainian civilians.
This begs two questions: Why? And on whose side are these people?
“What you do to the least of these, you do to Me,” said Jesus Christ, according to the gospel of Matthew.
Thus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott needs to stop calling himself a God-fearing Christian. Last Saturday, on a bitterly cold Washington night — Christmas Eve mind you — he had three busloads of migrant men, women, and children, many clad in insufficient clothing, dumped on the sidewalk next to the Naval Observatory, where Vice President Kamala Harris lives.
Those God-fearing Christians who applaud this disgusting, self-serving stunt should perhaps also stop calling themselves Christians.
A migrant relief organization begged Texas state officials to divert the buses to its center in D.C. so the migrants could receive warm clothing, hot food, and beds. But the governor wanted his inhumane political photo op on Christmas Eve, which ironically marks the night Mary and Joseph took refuge in a humble manger on a cold Bethlehem night.
I was waiting to hear Texas Christian megachurch pastors Joel Osteen and Robert Jeffress forcefully denounce Abbott’s use of these migrants to gain a few cheap political points, but apparently they were comfortably holed up in their mansions in Houston and Dallas writing their Christmas sermons and couldn’t be bothered.
Perhaps they should stop calling themselves Christians, too.
