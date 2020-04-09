“If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare”
-George W. Bush 2005
If you’ve ever been to a seaside town with a harbor, you’ve seen what happens. When the tide is flowing, it’s often a charming sight. But when the tide ebbs, in some places all the debris lying at the bottom of the harbor is exposed; old tires, broken shopping carts, discarded beer bottles and other unsightly detritus.
With COVID-19, the tide went out and we’re seeing all the junk that lies beneath the alternative reality of President Trump’s administration.
For three-plus years, his con game was working. Then calamity struck and Trump’s intellectual deficiencies, callousness and ineptitude were fully exposed. He cut the National Security Council’s pandemic response team in 2018, in 2019, he removed the CDC official monitoring outbreaks in China, he failed to heed early warnings from experts while publicly downplaying the pandemic, he continues to fail with his dysfunctional response and, above all, he failed to protect Americans.
It’s an ugly sight to behold.
Faced with a national emergency that has killed more than 12,000 at this writing and has all but shut down the country and cost millions their jobs, Trump blames state governors and President Barack Obama for the unfolding disaster. Then, he put his grifter son-in-law Jared Kushner in charge of the coronavirus response. The princeling’s first comment was to declare the national stockpile of emergency medical equipment and medicines belong to the federal government and not the states that need it.
It would be comical if the consequences of such gross incompetence weren’t so catastrophic. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted, “Trump, the ‘wartime president’ just said ‘we’re a back-up.’ Remember when Franklin Roosevelt said ‘we’re a back-up’ and states have to win WW2?”
This crisis represents a true test of the presidential wisdom, character and courage required to defeat a foe that threatens Americans. In this case, it’s a disease with no cure, not the Axis powers, but it’s one that nevertheless demands clear thinking and unwavering tenacity.
Yet, the lethargic Trump delegates his presidential responsibilities to his fawning Vice President Mike Pence and the clueless Kushner, apparently believing he’s not up to the task. The president appears overwhelmed, disinterested, and unable to grasp the enormity of this threat, let alone overcome it.
I get a lot of commentary online about my low opinion of this president from Trump deadenders who refuse to accept that which they can see and hear as clearly as I can. Apparently, these folks are unable to bring themselves to admit the president has collapsed when confronted by something he can’t bully, lie about or tweet away.
Coronavirus is lethal reality. A Trumpian fantasyland won’t change that. So I wonder what it takes for the scales to fall from the eyes of the president’s cult. Will it be, God forbid, the death of a loved one? Or contracting the disease and being told there are no ventilators available? Will it take 100,000 or more deaths before they understand the terrible mistake they made voting for Trump? Will they repeat the same error?
Roosevelt died on the job protecting and defending Americans, first by enacting the New Deal in the face of ferocious conservative opposition, then by winning the Second World War, the end of which he never saw. He succumbed to a stroke at 63, just days before Germany surrendered and four months before Japan gave up.
That’s what real leadership looks like, friends, a president willing to sacrifice everything for the love of his country and its people. In contrast, I’m certain Trump is itching to get back on the golf course, satisfied to let his clown car of bumbling sycophants take on coronavirus. The multiplying death toll? Meh.
Trump is fond of embracing the military, the one he avoided serving in during the Vietnam era because of “bones spurs.” But when decorated combat veteran Capt. Brett Crozier, who commanded the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, alerted Navy officials to a coronavirus outbreak on his ship, saying he was worried about the wellbeing of his crew, he was summarily relieved of command.
The beloved Crozier was given a hero’s send-off by the men and women of the TR – and then profanely trashed over the ship’s loud speaker by Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, a millionaire Trump donor, as “stupid,” “naïve” and guilty of “betrayal.” He subsequently resigned after his disgraceful rant went public.
Crozier’s career may have suffered, but I doubt this principled patriot cares as long as his former crew gets the medical attention they deserve. Sadly, he was diagnosed with the disease.
The tide will flow again come November when voters render their verdict on Donald Trump’s presidency. His coronavirus crisis response — or lack thereof — has offered us an appalling look at who and what he really is.