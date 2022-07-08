Patriotism is the love of one’s country’s ideals. It’s not hugging a flag. It’s not wearing a tee shirt emblazoned with stars and stripes, assault rifles, and crosses. It’s not telling people how patriotic you are.
“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime,” observed Adlai Stevenson.
Patriotism is a lot like the love for one’s wife or husband. Patriotism is felt at a visceral level. It’s hard to explain, but real patriots feel it and honor it. We deeply love this country of ours, this experiment in self-rule, and most of us don’t take it lightly. As with a marriage, however, it takes work if you hope to be successful.
That kind of love can only come with trust in the institutions brilliantly created by the Founding Fathers. They set up a system antithetical to what the kings and princes believed a government should be, one ruled by “God-anointed” despots with the blessing of whatever church, a system revolted the Founders who knew no such government could ever be legitimate.
What they established on this shore was a repudiation of the corrupt king-church cabals across Europe. It was a new start, a clean slate. Let’s see if we can do this absent the centuries-old BS thrown at us by the aristocracy and their lap dog clergymen.
Where has the trust gone, then? How is it that a former television game show host, an amoral man who cares about nothing but himself, is telling his followers to reject and defile the very institutions that make us free?
Patriots understand our union is far from ideal and if we criticize our flaws, we’re not unpatriotic. Rather, we’re aspiring to what Lincoln called “a more perfect union,” and that only happens when we recognize and correct the errors in our system, something unthinkable in 18th century England. To criticize the king was to be condemned to death and then hell.
What passes for patriotism with some on the far right is short, frenzied bursts of emotion. I don’t doubt many of these benighted folks think they’re patriots driving around in pickup trucks festooned with American flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” bumper stickers. In reality, they are simply confused and frustrated by the bewildering America around them at a time that calls for patience, thinking, empathy, respect and, yes, listening.
Sadly, many reject these rational norms and accept nonsense like build a wall, or lock her up, or stop the steal, or don’t say gay, simple minded and meaningless slogans that lead nowhere.
When I hear the former guy and his minions in Congress and the media, it’s always aggrievement squared; it’s always mindless rage, fear mongering, and lie upon lie. Today, America is beset by problems like inflation, immigration, and guns, but it’s always blame President Biden and Democrats, not how can we work together to find solutions despite our differences.
That last is the kind of question real patriots ask.
Patriots also want to know how it was that the peaceful transfer of power enshrined in the Constitution was nearly overthrown on Jan. 6, an atrocity carried out by an unpatriotic MAGA mob incited by an unpatriotic ex-president. We learned much last week listening to what former White House senior aide Cassidy Hutchinson had to say under oath to the Jan. 6 select committee about her former boss’s behavior that fateful day.
That’s what real patriotism sounds like.
Likewise, Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the House committee, is sacrificing her safe seat in Congress because learning the truth and holding those responsible accountable is more important to her than advancing her political career.
That’s what real patriots do.
President Ronald Reagan so eloquently described America as a shining city on a hill, a beacon of hope for the rest of the world, a democratic republic where each citizen’s voice means something. If we renounce our legacy, the one so many died to preserve, we’re finished as a nation.
Thus, it’s time for real patriots to step up and speak up. The truth is on your side.
