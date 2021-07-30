Where was a time in this great land when we disagreed agreeably on politics. We had a robust exchange of ideas founded on demonstrable facts.
Democrats saw the government as a tool to equalize society, ensuring the American dream was attainable for all. Republicans argued the government wasn’t the right way to achieve that goal; free markets and unfettered enterprise would do what government could not.
Voters listened to both sides and elected leaders accordingly. I make the process sound neat and orderly, but of course politics is a messy business and has been since the republic’s founding. The path to progress was always steeped in compromise, one side conceding something in return for what it wanted with the people being the final arbiter.
Nobody gets everything they want all the time. As imperfect as that might seem, it’s precisely what the Founders intended.
Republican leaders Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush understood this and modeled their policies accordingly. Eisenhower oversaw the rapid growth of a thriving middle class. Reagan and Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill were the best of friends. Bush accepted tax hikes as a necessary evil.
Under all three, America was mostly a civil, understanding place. Many of us accepted the fact that we had disagreements, but we could work together to find common ground.
Somewhere over the last 30 years or so, our politics went off the rails. I blame the rise of conservative broadcast media after the FCC’s Fairness Policy was scrapped by Reagan in 1987. Where once controversial issues of public importance required balanced debates on radio and television, Rush Limbaugh and Fox News emerged. Then the internet was born.
Very quickly it became fashionable to not only disagree with those on the left, but to cast its leaders and its movements of conscience – things like civil rights and LGBTQ freedom - as un-American.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was quick to pick up what the right-wing media personalities were putting down. In his 1995 memo to Republican candidates titled “Language: A Key Mechanism of Control,” he advised them to apply words like “decay, failure, collapse, destructive, pathetic, liberal,” to their Democratic opponents.
In contrast, Gingrich told them to describe Republican ideas using words such as, “share, change, opportunity, legacy, control, truth, moral,” and so on.
He was right. Words are powerful. Thus, among conservatives, respectful debate gave way to the gutter. A green light was given to other right-wing voices to portray anybody who disagreed with their views as traitors. Then we elected our first Black president and along came the former guy, who cynically tapped what we now know was an underground torrent of raging white resentment.
That’s what the modern conservative movement has become.
Eisenhower built the interstate highway system with a top marginal tax rate of 90%. It remains a marvel. The former guy riled up his base by telling them Mexican immigrants were rapists, followed by empty promises like a border wall and “beautiful healthcare” before cutting taxes for the 1% and corporations, his lone legislative “accomplishment.”
Instead of Reagan’s shining city on a hill or Bush 41’s thousand points of light, Republicans today offer only fear and loathing. Even during a catastrophic public health crisis, they have resorted to politicizing what should be something every American can rally around.
Then, when they lost a free and fair election, they claimed the presidency was stolen and staged a violent coup attempt at the United States Capitol. Finally, based on the Big Lie, Republicans in many states enacted suppression laws that will enable them to select who votes and who doesn’t vote in 2022.
If that’s the modern conservative movement some talk so glowingly about, our democratic republic is on the road to fascism - or maybe something even worse.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outfoxed Senate Republicans who voted against empaneling a select committee to investigate the 1-6 insurrection by setting up a Democratic-led House select committee. She accepted three Republicans nominated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy but rejected merry pranksters Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who sought to overturn Joe Biden’s lawful election. In a fit of pique, McCarthy withdrew his other nominees.
To ensure bipartisanship, Pelosi appointed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), both of whom believed their eyes and ears on 1-6 and voted to impeach the former guy for inciting the insurrection.
If you watched emotional testimony Tuesday from the four Capitol police officers engulfed by MAGA rioters, you now know blue lives don’t matter to the cult, which is why Republicans want the committee silenced.
Well over half of the voters rejected what the GOP was selling in 2020 and that will likely remain so. But I’m also skeptical that America can return to politics based on civility, mutual respect and compromise as the Founders envisioned if Republicans are intent on seizing power rather than earning it.
(5) comments
Those are some pretty thick rose colored glasses your looking thru. What a load of hogwash.
There's so many holes in this column that nobody could close all of them in the next 7 days. Were you hit in the head with a golf ball recently??
One hole that must be fixed. Nancy Pelosi has not outfoxed anybody! As the head Communist in the United States House of Representatives, she just did something that nobody has ever done before. She kicked 2 Republican members of her "select committee" off the committee even after they were appointed to be there by the Republican House Minority Leader. This committee is a SHAM. It's not about discovering the truth, it's all about Communist control and power! Those 2 people would have asked pertinent questions about what went wrong and why it went wrong. They will not ask the questions that only Pelosi wants to hear!! While I'm on this subject, why was unarmed protester Ashli Babbitt shot and killed by Capital police?? Who did it and why, hmmmmm????? Answer please! Can't do it can you?
While I'm at it: The fact that Speaker Pelosi is willing to have vaccinated staffers arrested for not complying with her mask mandate while the border remains wide open tells you all you need to know. This isn't about science. It's about politics and control. It’s not a PANDEMIC, it’s a PANIC. And it’s what Democrats are using to control this country.
It all started when MSM decided to become a political opinion source rather that a journalist or real news outlet.
