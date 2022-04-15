Woke has become the new radical right pejorative to describe those who are compassionate, tolerant, and empathetic. You know who set the gold standard for wokeism? Jesus Christ.
This Easter weekend, re-read His sermon on the mount and His command to care for the least of these, the poor, the sick, the imprisoned, and the stranger, and you’ll discover what woke is. His words are plain and unambiguous.
Radical right figures like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Rome) disagree with Jesus. They represent the antithesis of wokeism, condemning LGBTQ people and portraying them as somehow subhuman who deserve derision, discrimination…or worse.
Their solution is for everyone to remain asleep, oblivious to their cruelty and indifferent to the rights of others.
DeSantis, Greene, and many more of the radical right neofascist bullies I could name (space is limited) have staked their political futures to the “legacy” left behind by past fascists who felt the same way about those they called degenerates, worthy only of extermination.
If you refer to the gospels, you’ll discover Jesus never mentions LBGTQ people. He asked only that we love one another, a message that we need to heed and act on now more than ever.
It astonishes me that so many Christians buy the hate these reprobates are selling. As Ghandi famously said, “I like your Christ. I do not like your Christians. They are so unlike your Christ.” Thus, there are Christians who need to do some soul searching and ask themselves if they’re following Jesus Christ or Ron DeSantis.
Gays and lesbians along with bisexual people, transexual people, and those uncertain about their sexual identity just want to be left in peace. They don’t need DeSantis or Greene using them as political footballs to be kicked around for the pleasure of far-right radicals and their media mouthpieces.
It was particularly stupid for DeSantis to go after Disney, which employs more than 75,000 Floridians in a state the governor won by 35,000 votes. “The Happiest Place on Earth,” created by the conservative Walt Disney, is, according to DeSantis, pandering to pedophiles and perverts. It’s a sick and twisted charge, but it’s this divisive rhetoric DeSantis hopes will propel him to the White House in 2024.
It doesn’t stop at Mickey Mouse, either. In their relentless campaign to cripple public education his 1% benefactors don’t need or want to pay for, DeSantis is going after teachers who he claims sexually indoctrinate young kids. He signed the Parental Rights in Education Act at, of course, a private charter school, its aim to limit any discussion by teachers of sexual identity in public schools.
“By signing the ‘Don’t say Gay’ bill, Ron DeSantis is taking the side of hatred, bullying and discrimination and sending a clear message to the children of Florida that he doesn’t care about them or their families if he can use their pain to score political points with his base,” said Florida Democratic Party chairman Manny Diaz.
DeSantis flack Christina Pushaw told the media anyone like Diaz opposed to the bill is “probably” a pedophile or pedophile enabler and Fox News’ paid liars pounced.
“Liberals are sexually grooming elementary students,” declared Lauran Ingraham.
Mark Levin hosted playwright David Mamet who, with no evidence, said male teachers are “sexual predators.”
Once again calling for violence, Tucker Carlson asked fathers, “(W)hy don’t you go in and thrash the teacher?”
Beyond MAGA types who already agree with them, I don’t know who these buffoons think they’re talking to or who they’re trying to convince, but most of our multi-cultural, secular, and pluralistic society rejects their hate.
Sexual orientation isn’t taught. It’s simply how people are. My late niece was a lesbian and we unconditionally accepted and loved her. Nobody at her schools influenced her. It’s the same for all LGBTQ people, but when did right wing radicals ever tolerate those who are different? When did they ever practice the Golden Rule?
They are and always have been vicious bullies in search of victims. If anyone is depraved it’s bigots like DeSantis and Greene and their media amplifiers, Ingraham, Levin and Carlson.
Since you watch Fox News all the time (LOL), you need to spell Laura Ingraham's name correctly. She's never been Lauran!! Leave it to Fake News to get things wrong again!
"When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross."
Democrats don't carry flags (at least not the US flag) or crosses either. For Democrats, Facism is all about CONTROL (like Facebook and Twitter!) and they have done a p-poor job as their ratings and mid-term election results will certainly show!!
