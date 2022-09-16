American democracy was founded on the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, or petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
That’s clear and unambiguous. In the First Amendment, the Founders cogently rejected the restrictions the Crown imposed on its subjects. Yet many conservatives seem terrified by it. In states dominated by Republicans, legislatures are banning books and speech that run counter to their ideology.
Much of this is driven by the religious right, which constantly complains their rights are being violated.
In what way? Nobody is stopping anyone from going to their church, synagogue, or mosque to worship as they wish, or meeting in fellowship with their coreligionists, or conducting their ministries and outreach. But their religious views should not – must not - inform public policy.
In a Sunday editorial titled “Censorship is the Refuge of the Weak”, the New York Times wrote, “It wasn’t all that long ago the Republican lawmakers around the country were introducing legislation they said would protect free speech on college campuses. Now they’re using the coercive power of the state to restrict what people can talk about, learn about or discuss in public, and exposing them to lawsuits and other repercussions for doing so. That’s a clear threat to the ideals of a pluralistic political culture, in which challenging ideas are welcomed and discussed.”
It's true polemists such as Ann Coulter have been prevented from speaking at some colleges and universities and that’s wrong and undemocratic.
I heard Coulter speak at Kennesaw State University some time ago and what she had to say for 30 minutes was an ill-prepared, racially charged word salad for which she was paid $20,000. So let her speak, then you can decide if she’s worth listening to.
Conservatives want to take critically acclaimed literature out of public and school libraries because they don’t like what’s expressed in them, especially if they have anything to do with LBGTQ issues or the horrific treatment minorities have received in this country throughout its history.
“Consider these recent examples of censorship in practice,” continues the Times editorial. “A student newspaper and journalism program in Nebraska shut down for writing about LGBTQ issues and pride month. Oklahoma’s top education official seeking to revoke the teaching certificate of an English teacher who shared a QR code that directed students to the Brooklyn Public Library’s online collection of banned books…In Florida today it may be illegal for teachers to even talk about whom they love or marry thanks to the state’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law.”
Why censor books and speech? What frightens Republicans?
Here’s what: such ideas threaten the Republican Party’s very existence, especially as America becomes younger, more educated, and the complexions around us become darker. Many youthful voters have learned to tolerate and accept those who are different, a lesson largely missed by previous generations.
Nevertheless, conservatives distort facts, fearmonger and make stuff up, telling parents their children are being “indoctrinated” and “groomed” by “pedophile teachers”. Small wonder dedicated educators are leaving the profession. The Houston Chronicle reported this week that 77% of Texas teachers want to quit.
“Despite the moral panic over teaching about gender and race, American parents overwhelmingly say they are satisfied with the instruction their children receive,” the Times notes, citing recent NPR/Ipsos polling.
With their oppressive election laws enacted in the name of “security”, the radical right also wants to censor voters they know lean left. Again, why?
I’d suggest conservatives know they’re losing the war of ideas. When the Cobb County GOP puts frauds like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14) and Senate candidate Herschel Walker on pedestals you know there are no ideas.
To survive, it’s imperative Republicans control who votes and, more important, who counts the votes. A party with viable, vibrant ideas would not have to resort to such deceptive machinations; the benefits of their policies would be self-evident.
That’s not the case with today’s MAGA GOP. All they offer are bogus culture battles, claiming virtually non-existent voting fraud, and pushing unqualified extremists running in the 2022 election.
“Only right-wing legislators are currently trying to write censorship into law,” concludes the Times. “This is not only deeply undemocratic; it is an act of weakness masquerading as strength. A political project convinced of the superiority of its ideas doesn’t need the power of the state to shield itself from competition. Free expression isn’t just a feature of democracy; it is a necessary prerequisite.”
