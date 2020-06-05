‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ — President Trump, May 28
The massive protests across the U.S. in the wake of African-American George Floyd’s killing by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is the understandable reaction to continuing police violence against communities of color.
Black and brown people are fed up. So are many white people, and while those who shot police officers, who rioted and who looted cannot be excused, the rage of legitimate protesters finally exploded into the streets of America. It was bound to happen, too, what with the routine targeting of minorities by police and the cell phone videos capturing their violent acts.
The disturbing images of Floyd’s killing are all over social media. Chauvin kneels on Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed victim tells the cop he can’t breathe while three other officers casually look on. Chauvin knew he was being photographed and didn’t seem to care. Civil rights leaders called what happened to the 47-year-old Floyd a “lynching” in broad daylight.
The anger in Minneapolis and numerous other cities including Atlanta led political and religious leaders to plead for calm. Not Trump. Calling protesters the racially-loaded term “thugs,” he threatened to mobilize the U.S. military and, evidently, order American soldiers to fire on civilians if necessary.
That’s what happens in third-world countries. In those places, the military isn’t there to protect the nation. It’s there to keep the people in line and gun down anyone who challenge the dictator. The Tiananmen Square massacre of Chinese pro-democracy protesters in 1989 is perhaps the most appalling example.
His threat of military action against American citizens again demonstrates Trump’s total lack of leadership and empathy. Instead of leading those trying to lower the temperature, the president turns the heat up to full blast, racial division his calling card, reelection his only goal.
Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, president of Major Cities Chief’s Association and a registered Republican told an interviewer, “Let me say this to the president of the United States on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: Please, if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut. … This is not about dominating. It’s about winning hearts and minds, and let me be clear, we do not want people to confuse kindness with weakness.”
Whatever preceded the deadly incident in Minneapolis did not warrant the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd. He’s another in a long line of unarmed black men and women who have died in police custody. Often, the responsible officers face few if any consequences.
However, the vast majority of police officers do their jobs with restraint. They run toward dangerous situations but they don’t deliberately escalate tensions. Whenever possible, responsible cops avoid violence. There are certainly times when force is called for, but police officers are well-trained in how to apply it and most all of them follow the rules.
Then there are the relatively small group of rogue cops like Chauvin who abuse their authority, going out of their way to pull the trigger or choke somebody to death, particularly when a black or brown person is in their sights. In response to the protests and media coverage, some of these rogue cops have gone after nonviolent demonstrators and journalists. Their violent actions sully the reputation of all those officers who do the right thing, something many in police leadership recognize.
“There is no need to see more video,” Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy tweeted last week to his command. “There’s no need to wait to see how ‘it plays out.’ There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. … If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this...turn it in.”
Trump is a rogue cop; shoot first and ask questions later, never mind that not all peaceful protesters are rioters and not all rioters are peaceful protesters. Those who commit crimes should absolutely be held accountable, but Trump lumps all of them together — and it’s obvious why.
When the fury reached the gates of the White House last weekend, Trump retreated to a basement bunker and spent his time lashing out on Twitter. “While America burned, Trump tweeted,” noted conservative author Ryan James Girdusky. “That’s how history will remember the moment.”
On Monday, he projected his own failing on governors, calling them “weak” before police fired rubber bullets and violently attacked peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park so Trump could sashay through to reach St. John’s Episcopal Church. There he held up a Bible, a PR stunt the D.C. Episcopal archbishop called “outrageous.”
“Congress shall make no law respecting…the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The Founders put that in the Constitution for a good reason. As former Secretary of State Colin Powell said this week, “We the people” has become “me the president.”