"We learn from history that we do not learn from history." -Georg Hegel
Imposing your politics on other countries does not work, especially in a place like Afghanistan, which has never been a “nation” in the traditional sense. Rather, it has always been a place where tribal leaders and warlords holed up in remote areas held power, the so-called president of Afghanistan just the mayor of Kabul.
The British tried. The Russians tried. America tried. All failed.
It was a perfect breeding ground for the Taliban to flourish, its fighters living in the 14th century but equipped with RPGs, automatic weapons and cell phones. And they had one important thing working in their favor: the Taliban is motivated by religious zealotry.
Many conservatives and some Democrats are blaming President Biden for the resurgent Taliban, which was in power 20 years ago when our forces went in to capture Osama bin Laden. We blew that, but Republican warmongers, Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, decided to ignore history and ramp up a war against the Taliban that, to date, has cost nearly 2,500 American lives and $2 trillion.
In February 2020, when the former guy’s negotiators signed the agreement with Taliban leaders to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan, we evidently believed all the training and treasure we’d invested would allow government forces to defend the progress made there since the U.S. intervention.
America and NATO equipped and funded the Afghan military, only to see it disintegrate in a matter of weeks before the Taliban advance. By Sunday they seized Kabul, the Afghan president had fled the country, and mayhem erupted at the international airport, where thousands were seeking to escape Taliban vengeance.
Sound familiar? It should. We saw nearly the exact same scenario in Vietnam a generation ago. With U.S. forces gone, the North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong made quick work of their South Vietnamese foes.
Political change must come from within a country. The American, French and even Russian revolutions proved that. Trying to nation build in Afghanistan was always a fool’s errand, but one that enriched the military industrial complex, which I believe was always the objective for Cheney and Rumsfeld.
The Biden administration inherited a no-win predicament. Four months ago, the president declared his intention to stick to the 2020 agreement with the Taliban. Some intelligence sources reportedly told Biden the Afghan military could hold its own against the Taliban for at least a year, offering more time for an orderly withdrawal. But other intelligence sources painted a grimmer picture about our Afghan allies’ commitment to fighting the Taliban.
In the end, the Afghan security forces barely put up a fight, handing over their U.S. supplied weapons and surrendering en masse. Outside of a major military surge, the only thing we can do now is get all Americans out along with those Afghans who assisted us there.
Dishonest right-wing politicians and their media talking heads are, of course, revising history and laying the entire Afghanistan debacle at Biden’s feet, as if it was he and not Bush 43 who got us into this mess. To deflect, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was directly responsible for the 2020 Taliban agreement, ludicrously claimed Biden was focusing on critical race theory instead of Afghanistan.
But at a June rally, the former guy bragged, “I started the process. All the troops are coming home. (Biden) couldn’t stop the process.” Meantime, the Republican National Committee quietly scrubbed a page from its website touting the former guy’s “historic peace agreement.”
On Monday Biden presented a solid case for leaving Afghanistan, asking, if its government and military won’t stand up to the Taliban, why should America sacrifice one more serviceman or woman to fight their war? Biden added he knew he’d be criticized no matter what happened, but the buck stopped with him.
“The seeds of what we’re seeing today were before President Biden took office,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told Business Insider. “The seeds were a peace deal that was rushed, that wasn’t done in collaboration properly with the international community.”
The terms of Pompeo’s deal were generous - for the Taliban. Nothing prevented it from seizing control of the country. It remains to be seen if the Taliban honors a condition dictating that, if it did take over, Afghanistan will not once again become a haven for Al Qaeda terrorists to plot and carry out attacks on America or our allies.
I have my doubts.
Vietnam and Iraq were quagmires. Afghanistan was a bottomless pool of quicksand swallowing up whatever good or bad intentions might have informed America’s misbegotten 20-year “mission.”
The chaotic final act this week was inevitable just as the Biden blame game is now. There was never going to be a neat, orderly withdrawal because our elected and military leaders failed to understand Afghanistan, its people or history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.