My fellow MDJ columnist Dick Yarbrough and I both worked in public relations during our professional careers. It’s the business of persuasion, of effectively communicating through the power of words.
Dick has written persuasively of late about how our public schools, teachers and administrators are under siege by those whose ultimate goal is to do away with them, turning the education of our children and grandchildren over to private and, in some cases, for-profit interests.
During his recent State of the Union address, President Trump declared that “no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.”
This “government school” terminology is a provocative conservative talking point, especially for people who mistrust the government, be it local, state or federal. It implies a number of pejorative things that reinforce their worst suspicions.
“Government,” as in, “the government can’t do anything right” or “the government is indoctrinating impressionable young minds with secular teachings and liberal values,” or “why should we continue to fund public schools that waste our money?”
That last produces a self-fulfilling prophesy, at least here in Georgia: Squeeze public school funding so educators lack the resources they need to teach children. Let public schools become day care centers for parents who can’t afford private schools. Leave those kids behind to become the next generation living in poverty, then cut down the social safety net they’ll need to survive for good measure.
It’s the power of words, especially when cynically uttered by the president who appointed the billionaire Betsy DeVos as his secretary of education. By now, most Americans know DeVos’s agenda, but for those who don’t, she’s on a mission to cripple public education by diverting federal funding to support private schools.
DeVos herself grew up in a wealthy home and never attended a public school or university, so she has zero affinity for what public education means to working families and the communities our schools serve. She doesn’t care that our public schools are a vital institution here in Cobb County and across the state and nation. They are America’s great equalizer and deserve our unwavering support, not our condemnation.
Dick recently made mention of the Heartland Institute, one of any number of shadowy disinformation outfits funded by the Koch organization to deceptively promote policies benefiting the wealthy and corporations. Another is something called the Reason Foundation, whose director of “school choice,” Corey DeAngelis, recently defended Trump’s government schools line in a Washington Examiner op-ed. DeAngelis, incidentally, is a policy adviser at Heartland. What a surprise.
“Trump was referring to schools that are run by the government,” wrote DeAngelis. “Although the federal government does not directly operate individual schools, they are controlled by school districts, which are local government entities. These schools are also funded by a mix of federal, state, and local tax dollars that come with large amounts of regulations from various government agencies.”
Stunning insight from a guy who received his undergraduate, masters and doctorate from — get ready — public universities.
“Calling these schools ‘public’ is inaccurate for a few reasons,” DeAngelis continues. “For one, these schools are not open to all members of the public. Because children are generally assigned to schools in the United States by residence, government-run schools regularly exclude students based on their zip codes.”
See what DeAngelis is doing? He’s using the power of words to manipulate readers into believing America’s public schools are somehow illegitimate — and he’s doing it on behalf of his Koch benefactors.
“Furthermore, government-run schooling is not a ‘public good,’ according to the economic definition,” DeAngelis continues. “A ‘public good’ is both nonexcludable and nonrivalrous (sic), and government-run schools fail both conditions. Schools can (and do) exclude people, and there are only a limited number of seats in each classroom. … It’s also not clear that government schools are even providing a meaningful ‘public benefit’ since many of them consistently underperform despite getting more money year after year.”
There it is: public schools aren’t public and, anyway, they do no good and provide no benefit, according to Koch’s hired flack. “Many of them consistently underperform,” adds DeAngelis, who fails to provide a scintilla of evidence to support his claim.
The truth is, public schools produce success story after success story and only because we’re blessed with dedicated public educators who sacrifice so much for so little. Yet the “government school” crowd baselessly trashes their work while complicit Republican lawmakers like those in the Georgia Legislature constantly look for ways to undercut public school funding.
A lot of those student success stories are inspirational, young men and women excelling despite difficult circumstances. Meanwhile, underpaid, overworked teachers go above and beyond. We regularly read about them right here in the MDJ.
Other success stories may be less headline-grabbing, but many a graduate of our public education system can confidently say this: I have a good job with good pay and benefits — and I want the same for my kids.