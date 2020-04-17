The recent Wisconsin primary debacle laid bare the contempt Republicans have for free and fair elections. With COVID-19 sweeping across the state, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the election pushed back to June so voters wouldn’t be exposed to the virus unnecessarily. He also wanted to facilitate voting by mail to reduce the risk, which was opposed by the GOP state Legislature majority.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservatives ultimately weighed in and overruled the governor and the election went forward last week.
Wisconsin voters were thus left with a chilling choice: the possibility of getting sick by going to the polls or staying home. As it turned out, many voted in-person, producing long lines and exposure to the virus. In Milwaukee, the state’s biggest city with a large minority population, there were just five polling places open.
“Either (voters) will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others’ safety or they will lose their right to vote through no fault of their own,” wrote Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in her dissenting SCOTUS opinion.
“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them,” said Bernie Sanders, who halted his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.
Fewer voters almost always benefit Republicans. We saw that here in Georgia when then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp presided over the 2018 election as he was running for governor. He and his Republican allies did everything they could to suppress voter turnout and Kemp narrowly defeated Stacey Abrams.
In GOP-dominated states, the story is the same: limit polling places, purge voter rolls and reject ballots on specious technicalities. But Wisconsin Republicans set a cynical precedent, using the coronavirus outbreak to try to hold onto a state Supreme Court seat, which they failed to do. Of course, President Trump applauded them, baselessly declaring that mail-in voting is fraught with fraud before admitting he voted by mail in 2018.
“(Y)ou’d never have a Republican elected in this country again” if the U.S. had universal mail-in voting, Trump admitted recently.
Recall that Trump claimed millions of ballots were cast illegally in 2016, assembling a commission to investigate alleged in-person voting fraud only to disband it in a matter of weeks because there was nothing to investigate. Meanwhile, the only voting fraud is that which is perpetrated on Americans by Republicans.
I applied for a mail-in ballot on which was documented all of the necessary information election officials need, so at least Kemp understands the threat in-person voting poses to the public and poll workers. Good for him, but I’ll reserve judgement because we know the kind of shenanigans he and his conservative cohorts are capable of.
I’m rightfully suspicious because earlier this month, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston agreed with Trump, saying mail-in voting “will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives.” To believe the state’s GOP machine will stand idly by and let the devastation happen is to be naïve. As the old saw goes, past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior.
On another note, I have been incredibly impressed by how Americans are responding to the coronavirus crisis. It has brought us together even though most of us are practicing social distancing.
Medical professionals courageously perform their jobs despite the threat, but so do our police, firefighters, EMTs, folks working at the supermarket to keep us fed, truckers, delivery people, postal employees and so many others. They are all on the front line of this thing, risking their health while performing essential jobs. Be sure to thank them for all they’re doing for us.
What I don’t understand, however, are calls to abandon what we know is working and re-open the economy. Do that prematurely and there will be many more infections and deaths, yet some conservatives think it’s time to get back to business as usual. Apparently they believe Trump’s re-election hinges on the economy making a quick comeback.
Particularly egregious are religious leaders ignoring the risks and conducting worship services. Louisiana mega-church pastor Tony Spells said “true Christians do not mind dying” of the virus if they become infected at church. What in the name of all that’s holy is he talking about?
Wiser preachers, priests, rabbis and imams are finding ways to conduct virtual services to protect their flocks, but not Spells. He had more than 1,000 congregants at his Baton Rouge church for Easter services. The only motivation for such irresponsibility I can think of is to keep the offering plates full.
We will get through this and come out the other side a stronger nation. We’re recognizing our common humanity, that we are not alone, that we care about each other and, yes, that the world is much smaller than many might realize.
Stay safe.