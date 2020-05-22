Coronavirus broke out in December and began to spread globally. By early January, the head of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, was reportedly talking to his Chinese counterpart and I’m pretty sure he wasn’t hearing it’s all good.
Everything was pointing at a pandemic then, and President Trump received intelligence briefings by mid-January explaining the threat was very real. According to the Financial Times, however, Jared Kushner told the president addressing the crisis would hurt the stock markets, so instead of listening to public health experts and taking decisive action, Trump declared the virus would “miraculously disappear.”
Except it hasn’t. Nearly 100,000 people have perished in just 12 weeks, the disease caused by the virus an agonizing ordeal, even for many who have recovered. The economic turmoil Trump hoped to avoid happened anyway. Last week, despite all evidence to the contrary, the president credited himself for doing a “great job” in response to the outbreak.
“The real cover-up was the person in this country who was saying this is not an important virus, the flu is worse, it’s nothing,” New York Times science and medical reporter Donald McNeil told an interviewer. “It encouraged everyone around him to say it’s nothing.” In calling for Redfield’s resignation and saying our leaders “completely blew it,” McNeil was reprimanded by the Times, but the truth has a way of coming out.
I never expected much from Trump by way of good faith governance. Acting honorably is not in his DNA and he obviously doesn’t know or care how a constitutional democratic republic works. But House and Senate Republicans and Trumpsters, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Sens. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler do know, or at least they’re supposed to know.
It’s no secret Republicans think the federal government is the problem — except when it isn’t, as in, when the nation is struck by disaster. Then the government is the savior. Today we face a once-in-a-century crisis, the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak with the Great Depression thrown in for good measure. It demands a massive federal response but the president and his allies are satisfied they’ve done enough.
It’s not nearly enough. Some 40 million people are unemployed, and states, counties, cities and towns are getting crushed as tax revenues plunge. Small businesses are shuttering at an alarming rate. Bankruptcies are spiking. It’s a grim picture, but the GOP’s sole focus, as usual, is on wealthy campaign donors, big corporations and packing the federal courts with conservative judges.
White collar and blue collar workers, meanwhile, have lost their jobs at a staggering rate. The markets have lost value; fear grips those lucky enough to still be employed. Sound familiar? It should. This is what happened to average Americans during the 2008-09 economic crisis, coming out of eight years of Bush 43’s disastrous presidency.
Many of those out of work today are having difficulty claiming unemployment insurance, especially in states dominated by Republicans. Last week, Trump’s Department of Labor told employers to report those employees offered “suitable” work if they failed to show up. Thus, an employee is forced to go back to work and risk being exposed to this deadly virus or lose unemployment benefits.
The only motivation for such cynicism is to shrink unemployment claims while benefiting employers, many of which received bailout money.
When the markets collapsed in 1929, Republican President Herbert Hoover did nothing as unemployment numbers similar to those we’re seeing today rocked the nation. As far as conservatives were concerned, unfortunate Americans driven out of their jobs through no fault of their own could rely on soup kitchens to survive.
Today, it’s long lines at food banks.
But in 1932, President Franklin Roosevelt was elected and went to work on his New Deal initiatives. For his far-sighted efforts, FDR’s enemies called the wealthy president a “traitor to his class.” Yet, Roosevelt prevailed and was elected to four terms because Americans clearly saw the stark contrast between his successful progressive policies and the total failure of conservativism to meet the challenge.
That’s where we find ourselves now, and it’s going to take another New Deal to overcome the devastation. That won’t happen unless Republicans lose the Senate and the impeached president is ousted in November.
This in mind, Trump is frantically spewing more lies, “Obamagate” being his latest, saying it’s “the greatest political crime in American history.” The problem is, he can’t tell you what the “crime” is because it’s a racially charged repeat of Trump’s bogus birth certificate lie.
Meanwhile, Ronald Reagan’s beloved Republican Party has vanished, the good-natured one that respected political opponents, compromised with Democrats and upheld our democratic institutions. It’s been replaced by power hungry, dishonest and avaricious GOP leaders and an unhinged personality cult enabling a corrupt, incoherent and incompetent president.
In 2020, when true leadership is needed most, Republicans have again failed the American people.