It was not a political statement. It was a moment of silence in support of national unity. That’s when the booing started. And that’s when I realized how broken America is right now.
The Kansas City Chiefs were hosting the Houston Texans last Thursday night in the NFL’s first game of the season. Before they played and with a limited crowd in attendance, the teams gathered arm-in-arm at the center of the field in support of all Americans coming together in this time of national turmoil.
Then boos rained down from some sections of the stadium during what was supposed to be a solemn moment of reflection, and it happened the night before we observed the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
That atrocity is still seared into the memories of many Americans, including mine.
But what I also remember in the days and weeks that followed was how our nation rallied as one. There were no political arguments, just unity. We were all Americans and we were going to come back as one. We’d bring those responsible to justice and we’d rebuild as we always have.
And we did.
Now some openly oppose the very idea of national unity and there’s even crazy talk of another civil war. How did it come to this? Why are we Americans being pitted against one another? What happened to our democratic ideal of e pluribus unum, out of many, one?
There has always been harsh rhetoric in politics and fierce resistance to social change in America. That part’s not new. What is new is the way we look at those who disagree with what we happen to believe and see, not someone who simply has another point of view, but a loathsome and dangerous enemy of this country, the agreeable disagreement and compromise the Founders hoped we’d embrace forgotten.
Rather than listening to what’s being said, we’re too often thinking about how we’ll respond. Or we only give credence to those opinions with which we agree, rejecting and even mocking anything that might pose a reasoned challenge to what we believe we know (have a look at the online comments I get).
For example, I recently listened to a guy in Michigan tell a reporter that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax. The evidence that the virus is not a hoax is everywhere you look, but this fellow isn’t interested in the medical science. He’s made up his mind, goes maskless, and puts his life and the lives of others in jeopardy.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been,” noted the late scientist and writer Isaac Asimov. “The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means my ignorance is as good as your knowledge.”
Willful ignorance is easily exploited by politicians who dishonestly play to the confusion, fears and prejudices of the public. Where do you think that man in Michigan got the idea coronavirus is a hoax? He clearly hasn’t bothered himself to consider reliable information about the disease from credible sources, so he accepts at face value the hoax canard.
“The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars,” wrote the columnist H.L. Mencken decades ago. “The men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.”
A broken America is a frightening proposition. We have sacrificed much blood and treasure in the name of bringing peace, democracy and stability throughout the world, but that’s wasted if we’re going to fight among ourselves for all the wrong reasons.
This got me to thinking about my visit to the American cemetery in Luxembourg, which I wrote about last week. As I walked among the headstones I saw no indication of which graves held the remains of conservatives and those that contained liberals because the men and women who died or survived the Battle of the Bulge came together as a unified force to defeat evil.
Unity is what has always made America great.
We are fast approaching an election that will decide which way this country will go; toward the light or deeper into the darkness. We’ll be deciding between two presidential candidates, one who seeks to unify us and one who hopes to divide us more than we already are.
Like those NFL players, will we stand arm-in-arm as a great nation, indivisible, or will we devolve into a failed state inhabited by warring tribes? The choice is yours.