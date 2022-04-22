In his 1986 bestselling novel “Red Storm Rising,” the late author Tom Clancy imagines World War III fought with conventional weapons. It’s the old Soviet Union versus NATO, and it’s a ripping technothriller if you’ve never read it.
Long story short, a frustrated Kremlin launches an invasion of West Germany. Article 5 kicks in and all of NATO, including the U.S., battle the Soviet army, navy and air forces. I won’t give the plot away except to say there are no winners.
But that was a few years before the Soviet Union collapsed under its own weight. Sure, President Reagan gave it a nudge, but by 1991 the Kremlin was a dead man walking. The Eastern European nations the Soviets had seized after World War II were fed up with failed communism and revolted against their pro-Kremlin puppet leaders.
The Warsaw Pact dominos fell in short order: Romania, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary and elsewhere while former Soviet republics, overnight, became independent nations. Among these was Ukraine.
As the next-door neighbor to Russia, Ukraine occupies a precarious position bordering, as it does, NATO nations, a number of which the Soviets once subjugated. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has taught us some lessons that would surprise Tom Clancy.
First, Russia’s alleged superpower military is a Potemkin village. Never mind conquering western Europe. Despite its overwhelming numbers of men, armored vehicles, tanks, ships, and air superiority, the Russians failed to even take Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. Russian troops are reportedly poorly trained, disciplined, supplied, and led.
Second, Russia’s military doctrine has nothing to do with soldiers fighting soldiers in stand-up combat. It has everything to do with murdering innocent men, women and children while laying waste to Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages in what was until just a few months ago a prosperous, democratic nation living in peace with no desire to confront Moscow.
Third, Putin doesn’t have a clue what he is doing. What we’re seeing is a nightmarish version of this thug riding a horse shirtless to show off whatever muscles he has. He might have negotiated with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, but that approach would represent a diplomatic scalpel.
Instead, Putin took a chainsaw to Ukraine’s civilians, turning Russia into an international pariah and stiffening Ukrainian resolve to defend their homeland.
In Russia, there have been numerous protests and demands for Putin’s invasion to stop, but with control of all broadcast and digital media, he’s telling his people - the ethic brethren of Ukrainians - nothing to see here. Move along.
A Republican friend suggested Zelensky simply concede eastern Ukraine, where the battle has been going on with Russian-supported separatists since 2014. I reminded him of Neville Chamberlain’s 1938 meeting with Hitler in Munich where Britain promised it wouldn’t intervene if the Nazi butcher took control of Sudetenland, the German-speaking part of western Czechoslovakia.
“Peace in our time,” the British prime minister triumphantly declared when he returned to London. By 1945, tens of millions of dead proved how wrong the conservative U.K. leader was.
You don’t give an inch to a dictator and especially one soaked in the blood of innocent Georgians (the country), Chechens, Syrians, and Ukrainians not to mention Putin’s high profile Russian critics who always seem to turn up dead. His lust for power is insatiable, his respect for human life and human rights non-existent.
After meeting with Putin, the late former Secretary of State Madeline Albright described him as “reptilian.” I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see a forked tongue flick out of his yap. Simply stated, Putin is a state terrorist who makes the Iranian mullahs look like Little Orphan Annies.
This isn’t the first time Russia has gone after a small neighbor. In 1939, The Soviet Union invaded Finland in what became known as the Winter War. The Soviet goal was to topple the Finnish government and install a puppet regime.
The Soviet military suffered staggering losses as the outnumbered and outgunned Finns deployed guerilla tactics to defeat their superior numbers in sub-zero temperatures.
As in Ukraine under Putin, Stalin’s forces ran out of supplies, fuel, ammunition, and ultimately the will to fight. The war was over in less than four months. Seeing what the Finns accomplished, Hitler abandoned his alliance with Stalin and attacked the Soviets in 1941.
Putin is the new Stalin, making many of the same mistakes and assuming he’s invincible when he has lost his greatest warship to Ukrainian missiles while thousands of young Russian soldiers have been sacrificed on the altar of his ego.
When I was in Russia some years back, I hired a well-educated driver who spoke fluent English to get me around Sochi. He told me in Russia there’s always a strong man, be it a czar or Lenin or Brezhnev, followed by a figurative or literal bloodbath
The next Kremlin bloodbath can’t come soon enough.
For once an article that speaks to all Americans whether they are Democrat or Republican.
