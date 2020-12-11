About this time of year a decade or so ago, I was driving from Bozeman, Montana, to Denver on business. It was a frigid Sunday, a fierce wind whipping across the high plains south of Billings. I had a little time on my hands, so when I reached Crow Agency, I exited Interstate 90 and rolled into the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, a place I always wanted to see.
You probably know the story, but here’s a digest: In late June, 1876, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, who thought quite highly of himself and his military prowess, led a 7th Cavalry column to the bluffs overlooking the Little Bighorn River.
There, he made a disastrous mistake. Despite the prudent advice of his officers and Crow scouts, Custer split up his forces, leading a column of about 200 men into the river valley and dispersing his other troops. He worsened things by not adequately reconnoitering.
Camped out of sight alongside the river was an alliance of several thousand well-armed Native Americans from the Northern Cheyenne, Lakota and Arapaho tribes. Custer and his men rode right into this overwhelming force and for the next few hours, fought a running battle, with Custer leading his surviving troops back up the bluff, making a stand on its ridge.
I got out of my car and bundled up. There were maybe three other vehicles in the parking lot. I went into the visitor’s center where a friendly park ranger greeted me and a half dozen folks were looking over the exhibits and artifacts documenting the battle.
I ventured out onto the hillside where Custer’s last stand was fought, marked by a tall obelisk. Around the monument were stones marking the places where Custer and each of his men fell. There were also numerous markers for the Native Americans who perished in the fight.
I was the only person out there, and to say it was eerie is an understatement. Custer and every last man in his column were mercilessly slaughtered. I think I even felt their presence, or, maybe not. It was bitterly cold, so perhaps it was just my shivering and a sense of the tragic and unnecessary loss of life that I felt.
Thinking about that bleak afternoon, it hit me that the hopeless battle Custer fought serves as a metaphor for where we find ourselves today in America.
We followed a self-aggrandizing leader who took us into the valley of COVID-19 and we ran straight into a disease that’s claimed nearly 300,000 American lives. Many more thousands will surely die before this is over, and as bad as it is now, the full economic impact of COVID has yet to be felt, according to experts.
Like Custer, President Trump made one leadership mistake after the next. He downplayed the danger. He failed to listen to those who know better. He blindly charged forward trusting his “gut.” And now Trump is making his own post-election last stand.
The president would have been easily reelected if the plague hadn’t struck, just as the popular Custer might have enjoyed a successful life, perhaps in politics, if only he’d erred on the side of caution.
But life has a cruel way of dealing losing hands to the arrogant and willful. History is littered with figures like Custer who thought they knew it all and were crushed, brought down by their overinflated egos and sense of invincibility.
Trump will join them. He’s on that bluff now, surrounded by deadenders hopelessly trying to fight off an inevitable defeat. His bogus election fraud claims are going nowhere and some in his circle now say the Supreme Court or even martial law will rescue him.
Trump’s lawsuits seeking to prove election fraud have been almost universally dismissed by state and federal courts for lack of evidence, so it’s unlikely SCOTUS will intervene. And the Joint Chiefs of Staff is under no obligation to obey illegal orders, even if they come from a desperate commander-in-chief. Our armed services protect the nation, not a president who lost a lawful election.
I took one last look around the visitor’s center, snapped some photos, got back in my car and jacked up the heat, thinking about the lessons of the Little Bighorn. Later military leaders like Dwight Eisenhower would learn the value of humility and opposing views from Custer’s example.
For his part, Donald Trump has never been a humble student of anything beyond what benefits his own self-interests. And now he and the nation are paying a steep price for his arrogance and ignorance.
Postscript: To my fellow history buffs, there’s a great book about the Battle of the Little Bighorn titled “A Terrible Glory,” written by James Donovan and available at Amazon.
