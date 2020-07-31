There’s an axiom in politics: When your opponent is self-destructing, stand aside. That’s presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign strategy, at least until after Labor Day.
Every day brings some new imbroglio from President Trump. When he’s not obsessively bragging about “acing” a cognitive test only those with dementia fail, he’s creating havoc in America’s cities, unleashing anonymous federal agents to “help” local authorities.
Never mind those authorities don’t want or need a hodge-podge of federal militarized cops gassing, beating and carting off peaceful protesters in unmarked vans. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf described the latter as “proactive arrests,” which couldn’t be more unconstitutional.
Trump’s campaign has also released ads warning people they won’t be safe if Biden wins the election. Ironically, the video he presents in these spots appears to have been shot at the riots happening on the president’s watch.
Trump is way down in numerous polls to Biden, especially in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida, due largely to his failure to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. After declaring himself a “wartime president,” Trump subsequently told reporters he takes “no responsibility at all” for falling flat on his face when hit by the first major test of his presidency. We should assume he takes no responsibility for the economic debacle either.
If President Obama had behaved and spoken the way Trump has during this national crisis, I have no doubt Republicans would be having impeachment hearings 24/7.
Trump should be fearful. If he loses, there’s sealed grand jury testimony in New York naming him as “Individual One” in the Stormy Daniels payoff scandal that violated federal election laws. His longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, was doing a three-year stretch in prison for his felonious role in silencing the porn star’s account of her lurid affair with the married Trump. He was released to home confinement because of COVID-19 concerns.
Cohen is again in home confinement after a federal judge ruled the Department of Justice sent him back to prison in retaliation for refusing to spike the tell-all book about Trump he wrote behind bars. It will come out this fall.
Thus, the stakes are high for the president, so he’s resorted to specious character attacks on Biden and baseless fear mongering, suggesting the country will go to hell in a handbasket if Biden wins.
I have news for President Trump: he’s already delivered that handbasket to Satan. We have more than 4 million COVID-19 cases, 150,000 deaths and counting, and 30 million unemployed Americans as a result of the president’s negligence and incompetence.
Cornered and afraid of what might happen when he’s a private citizen, Trump is going full reality television, deploying his federales to confront protesters. In fact, their presence is only escalating tensions while creating disturbing images of Trump’s cops pointing assault weapons at protesters and journalists.
You’d be forgiven for thinking all of Portland is on fire. I’ve been there. It’s a fairly large, pleasant city that’s predominantly white and liberal. Riots are not sweeping through Portland’s streets as hysterical conservative media types would have you believe. Rather, the protests are reportedly confined to a few blocks near the federal building.
Watching Attorney General Bill Barr’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee this week, Republican members tried to paint a dystopian picture of the complete collapse of society with Democrats urging on the relatively small number of rioters.
They also defended the banana republic-style use of heavily armed, cammo-clad enforcers, tear gas, rubber bullets, flash grenades, and protesters whisked away with no due process for the benefit of Fox News and OANN. It’s a fascistic nightmare that should terrify every freedom-loving American.
Some conservative viewers may applaud these staged optics, but Trump is winning over few new supporters. The president and his media allies are merely bamboozling those who will vote for Trump anyway. Many others, however, are done with Trump’s distractions, lies and corruption, as polling suggests.
When Chicago police rioted against anti-war protesters in 1968 as the Democratic National Convention was taking place in the city, Mayor Richard J. Daley infamously told the press, “The policeman isn’t there to create disorder; the policeman is there to preserve disorder.”
Fifty-two years later, the president brings Daley’s malapropism to life, manufacturing the illusion of widespread disorder with the help of violent DHS paramilitary in the hope it will help him get re-elected.
What else but fear does Trump have to run on?
Joe Biden is calmly watching the president and his campaign disintegrate while maintaining a relatively low summer profile, making periodic campaign appearances and policy statements, and following the coronavirus guidelines set forth by Trump’s own medical experts. When his opponent tweets nonsense about him, the former vice president generally ignores it.
Biden is skillfully playing rope-a-dope, but you can bet the gloves will come off in September.