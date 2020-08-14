The Rev. Jim Jones started out doing good Christian work in California, attracting considerable notoriety for his charitable efforts. Somewhere along the way, however, a screw popped loose in his head. Jones and his followers moved to the jungle in Guyana where he established the commune of “Jonestown.” There, at Jones’ direction, more than 900 of his cult members took their own lives in 1978.
I see some similarity in President Trump’s reckless call to send kids back to school, his baseless condemnation of mail-in/absentee ballots, and his demand the economy be reopened despite the well-documented risks of COVID-19 to children, teachers, voters and workers.
It seems a death toll that could reach 300,000 by December, according to a model used by the White House, is the price Americans should pay for four more years of Trump. I wonder how many of his cult members are willing to lay down their lives for him — I wonder how many already have.
Ardent Trump supporter Herman Cain did. The former GOP presidential candidate, parroting the president, dismissed concerns over COVID-19 and attended Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally without a mask. Cain succumbed to the disease four weeks later.
Psychologists say cults share several characteristics: they are led by an authoritarian who demands absolute loyalty; cult members believe they alone know the truth; cultists reject critical thinking and they want their leader to simplify the complex. That sounds a lot like a Trump rally, doesn’t it?
Like Jones, many cult leaders have magnetic personalities. Susceptible people are drawn to them, putting blind faith in their leader. Jones was initially benevolent but that changed when he began to understand the grip he held on his followers.
Once he arrived in Guyana’s heart of darkness, like Col. Kurtz in “Apocalypse Now,” Jones’ worst impulses overtook him. He had unbridled power over his followers and he relentlessly wielded it up to the moment he ordered them to drink a cyanide-laced fruit drink. With the bodies piling up around him, Jones reportedly blew his brains out.
I’ll concede Trump has personal magnetism, helped along by his manufactured TV image of business success and his self-proclaimed superior intelligence, the former highly dubious, the latter demonstrably false.
Yet, there is almost a religious fervor in the president’s cult despite his moral turpitude and his blatant dishonesty. They believe whatever he says while attacking critics who present the truth about Trump.
When U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan traveled to Jonestown to investigate reports that his constituents were being held against their will, Jones had him gunned down as the congressman prepared to fly home to California to report what he’d learned.
The truth could never leave Jonestown.
Likewise, the truth cannot be allowed to penetrate the bubble in which Trump’s cult lives. The bubble must be protected at all costs with assistance from craven Republican politicians, dishonest right wing media, and the conspiracy theory-riddled social media.
The extent to which Trump cultists have exorcised any objectivity about their leader is the subject of an enlightening article by Jeff Sharlet in the August issue of Vanity Fair. He takes readers to various pre-pandemic Trump rallies where he meets supporters to learn what they believe and don’t believe in their own words.
What comes through is how far around the bend Trump has taken many of them. It’s not just the usual “lock her up” nonsense, either. No, what Sharlet reports is certified, 100% crazy.
According to one man, “God’s chaos candidate” sends coded Twitter messages only his followers can decipher.
Another devotee insists Trump is in league with QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory outlet. He knows this because Trump makes Qs with his hands when speaking.
A woman Sharlet spoke to had a tale, no doubt gleaned from some fetid cesspool on the internet. It seems Bill and Hillary Clinton sent aid to earthquake-ravaged Haiti and used the program to satisfy their taste for human flesh. “They eat the children,” the tearful cultist blurted out.
The rathole, it seems, has no bottom at Trump’s rallies.
I’m not feeling altogether hopeless, however, thanks to the 19th century German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauser. “All truth passes through three stages,“ he said. “First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident.”
We’re witnessing the second stage today, violent opposition to the truth as heard and seen in Trump’s manically belligerent rhetoric, on the enraged faces of his gun toting supporters, and militarized federal cops brutally attacking peaceful protesters.
But the last stage is fast approaching. Trump’s poll numbers are under water, suggesting many Americans stopped buying what the president is selling. They know Trump “alone” can’t “fix it” as he promised in 2016.
But his unforgivable failure, the one we’re all paying for in one way or another right now, is how Trump took the nation into the COVID-19 hell we find ourselves today. That truth is self-evident to anyone paying attention.