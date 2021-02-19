Right up there with the term “liberal,” many conservatives have been using the word “elites” as a pejorative to describe those who do not share their views: Newspaper columnists, university professors, mainstream media reporters and editors, Bernie Sanders, George Soros and Bill Gates, to name just a few.
The idea is to cast them as arrogant know-it-alls telling average Americans what’s best for them, be it the pandemic, the economy, the environment, and many other issues.
It’s a crafty bit of linguistic ju jitsu by the real elites, whose goal is to convince enough voters to cast their ballots for conservative candidates who, once in office, work to undermine the very things that benefit poor folks, working families and retirees.
As I’ve noted here, conservativism is founded on deception, on pushing the belief that adherents owe deference to their “betters,” as they once said in Europe. In modern parlance, betters are the elites, billionaire “job creators,” evangelical megachurch ministers, big dollar GOP donors, Tucker Carlson, and Rupert Murdoch, to name just a few.
Leaders on the left promote common sense: The pandemic? Wear a mask and socially distance. The economy? How about $15 an hour minimum wage? The environment? We must transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy for the sake of our children and grandchildren.
Conservative elites advocate no masks or social distancing because it hurts business, no increase in the minimum wage because it hurts business, and sticking with coal, oil and greenhouse gases because renewable energy hurts business. The beneficiaries of their policies are not you or me. The winners are big corporations and the carbon producing industry, in other words, the real elites.
And speaking of winning, the elites got their dream fulfilled when they managed to get one of their own elected president in 2016. Ex-President Trump unleashed one of the most deceitful campaigns in modern history to convince just enough aggrieved white middle class voters he was their huckleberry. Once in office, he delivered big time for the elites, passing a massive $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefited the wealthy and corporations with a few crumbs for everyone else.
With executive orders, Trump also laid waste to federal regulations on everything from the environment to consumer protection to banking to workplace safety. The elites could scarcely believe their great good fortune.
All the while, the ex-president continued his public relations campaign of shameless deception, applauding himself at rallies as a champion of the people looking out for the little guy. His MAGA base took the bait, hook, line and sinker, too, vilifying the very people who want to improve their lives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other leading Democrats.
This time last year, Trump was a shoo-in for re-election while Joe Biden was floundering.
Then catastrophe struck. Fate? Divine intervention? Happenstance? We’ll never know, but just as the president was riding high, a devastating plague descended on the nation and Trump was exposed as the incompetent charlatan many knew he was.
No amount of tweeting could make the coronavirus go away. Downplaying the impact of COVID utterly failed as did Trump’s efforts to lay blame for his lack of a national “wartime” response at the feet of state governors. In the midst of the rapidly spreading plague, mounting deaths and a collapsing economy, the president infamously declared, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
With that abdication, the scales began falling from the eyes of Americans, including many who’d voted for Trump in 2016. At the same time, Biden gained traction and went on to win the Democratic nomination. We know the rest.
Since taking office last month, President Biden’s complete focus has been on the virus while prioritizing badly needed relief for small businesses and families suffering financial hardship. He’s taken charge of vaccine distribution, ensuring we have enough doses for everyone. Biden has also emphasized transparency, staging respectful daily press briefings and meaningful COVID updates, with medical experts doing all the talking.
Yet, there are conservatives who portray Biden and his incoming team as elitists telling us how to live our lives. For some on the right, it might feel that way. For the rest of us, real leadership – honesty, decency, experience - is a refreshing change from the lies, incivility and chaos of the last four years.
Seven Republican senators joined all Democrats to convict Trump last Saturday for his incitement of the deadly Jan. 6 chaos, an historic repudiation and a signal that GOP leaders are prepared to move on, the ex-president having worn out his welcome. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to feel that way.
“There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” said McConnell Saturday. He went on to suggest criminal prosecution of the ex-president is the best solution to expunge Trump from the GOP once and for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.