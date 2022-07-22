Please don’t impose your religious views on Americans who don’t see things your way. It violates the Constitution.
Unfortunately, there are Christians who continue to insist their vision informs this country’s politics, that Christianity should even be the state religion.
“We establish no religion in this country. We command no worship. We mandate no belief nor will we ever. Church and state are and must remain separate.”
President Joe Biden didn’t say that. President Ronald Reagan did.
“Christianity is, and never was, part of the common law. Erecting a wall of separation between church and state is absolutely essential in a free society.” That was Thomas Jefferson.
Television huckster and Christian nationalist Pat Robertson (net worth $100 million) disagrees with Thomas Jefferson. “There is no such thing as…separation of state and church…in the Constitution,” said Robertson. “It’s a lie of the left.”
Sorry Pat, the Constitution is a secular document, yet Christian right activists want their biblical views to be the law. Thus, I believe activist churches pushing this line should pay for the privilege in the form of taxation, just like those tens of millions of citizens who disagree with them.
Of course, not all churches engage in political activism. They don’t preach conservative politics from the pulpit or hand out “voting guides” to their congregations or tell members of their flocks to leave if they support Democrats, so those churches should be exempted. They are adhering to their spiritual mission.
I’m talking about the churches that actively seek to influence what happens in local, state, and federal politics and it seems the bigger the church, the more extreme the right-wing demands.
Meantime, many Christian leaders enrich themselves, because that’s what Jesus wanted them to do.
No, not really. In the gospels, Christ told the rich man if he wanted to follow Him he must give away all he owned (Luke 18:18-23). The rich man wept.
I don’t hear any prominent Christian leaders denouncing political violence or death threats against abortion providers or against politicians and their families. I include figures such as Robert Jeffress (net worth $18 million), Franklin Graham (net worth $12 million), or Joel Osteen (net worth $100 million) whose influential voices might help tamp down all the bloodthirsty screeching aimed at Democrats and even some Republicans.
Likewise, these same Christian leaders have been mostly silent on the epidemic of gun violence. Where is their call for stricter gun safety laws? Is that not pro-life? And will they call the Big Lie a lie or declare Jan. 6 a violent, anti-democratic insurrection?
The answer is simple: were they to take courageous positions, Christian leaders might lose church members. The collection plates might be a little lighter. They might not sell as many books or CDs. Advertisers might bail.
When called out, you often hear these hypocrites say they’re being “persecuted,” that Christianity is under “attack” by its critics, that the left is evil, and they are righteous.
What persecution really looks like is the government mandating a woman carry a fetus she doesn’t want to full term or face jail time. Well, the baby will be adopted, say pro-birthers. Tell that to the 400,000 kids across America living in foster care.
Religion comes in all makes and models and what you choose to believe or where you worship is your personal business. The flip side of the coin is, if I choose not to believe what you believe, I expect my right to be held with equal respect.
There was a very good reason the Founders knew religion and government were a toxic combination. Most of the wars waged in the Old World were the result of religious and political ambitions.
“The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries,” said James Madison.
The United States government, invoking laws passed by the people’s House and Senate and signed into law by the executive, second me: “To be tax exempt under 501 (c) (3), (a church) may not be an action organization,” reads the IRS web site, “i.e., it may not attempt to influence legislation as a substantial part of its activities, and it may not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.”
I think Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and our other Founding Fathers would agree that those churches serving as “action” organizations and flaunting IRS rules should pay their fair share.
