The headline is a quote from ‘pro-life’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, R-Texas.
Gallup reported last week President Trump’s approval dropped six points to 43% with 54% disapproving as the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people and produced unemployment numbers not seen since the Great Depression.
Voters are scared and angry, which doesn’t bode well of the president’s re-election prospects. Perhaps that’s what really worries Patrick. Likewise, vulnerable GOP senators are falling behind their Democratic challengers in polling. If the trend continues, the Senate majority leader could very well be Chuck Schumer in January.
Thus, a panicky Trump recently tweeted, “GET RID OF BALLOT HARVESTING, IT IS RAMPANT WITH FRAUD. THE USA MUST HAVE VOTER I.D., THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST COUNT!”, apparently referring to absentee and mail-in ballots, a longtime election practice.
His campaign followed that up with an email: “The Democrats are trying to STEAL THE ELECTION right before our eyes…we must get rid of ballot harvesting.”
As noted here many times, there is virtually no evidence of in-person voting fraud and the only documented case of “ballot harvesting” was perpetrated in 2018 by a Republican House candidate in North Carolina.
Nevertheless, an MDJ reader posted this gem under my online column last week after another reader asked him to present proof of ballot harvesting: “It’s kind of like ardent church goers with a refrigerator full of liquor. Everyone knows they are doing it, but no one can prove it.”
This is the how the president’s cult dismiss facts they don’t like. They can’t accept that no one can prove ballot harvesting — because it doesn’t exist.
Trump appears to be laying the groundwork for his supporters to reject the outcome of the 2020 election should he lose. He went on to tell his base to “liberate” swing states where lawfully elected Democratic governors have imposed measures to ensure public safety. Ironically, those governors are following the administration’s own virus mitigation guidelines.
In Michigan last week, armed MAGA snowflakes responded to Trump’s call by waving Confederate battle flags, blocking the entrance to a trauma hospital and preventing ambulances from entering, then rallying at the state Capitol, ignoring social distancing and exposing themselves to the highly contagious and deadly virus. Similar protests planned in other cities were promoted this week by Fox News even as network personalities stayed safely at home.
By encouraging these reckless protesters, the president has demonstrated he doesn’t care how many die as long as he’s reelected, and it seems many of his supporters, including Patrick, are willing to sacrifice their lives on Trump’s altar. He’s also setting the stage for political violence if he loses the election.
After praising Chinese officials for their “transparency” on numerous occasions in January and February, Trump and the GOP are now blaming China in yet another misdirection effort. If you’re keeping a scorecard, governors, President Obama, the media, House Democrats, the World Health Organization, the CDC, and today China are to blame for the outbreak’s devastation in the U.S., not the administration’s woeful negligence.
Many Americans see the increasing desperation in Trump’s flailing attacks and recognize he wants to create more confusion and chaos as a smokescreen to cover his incompetence. They don’t see a dynamic leader confidently addressing and overcoming an historic crisis. They see a whiny, self-centered preteen.
“Leaders take responsibility,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Fox News’ Chris Wallace last Sunday. “So I said (Trump) is a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others.”
Trump’s weaknesses are on glaring display during his regular coronavirus press briefings, where he upstages administration experts to deliver self-serving monologues and dangerous misinformation, air his petty grievances and lash out at reporters who ask legitimate questions.
He declared the Obama administration left behind coronavirus tests that were “junk.” That’s a lie. No COVID-19 tests existed until the novel virus first appeared last year. Trump also claimed he had “total authority” over state governors. The Constitution’s 10th Amendment says otherwise. He said there are plenty of tests. At least 500,000 coronavirus tests per day are needed to safely re-open by mid-May, according to Harvard researchers. Presently, there are 150,000 tests per day.
This hot mess was entirely predictable given Trump’s temperament and history. His only appeal, I wrote back in 2016, was that he was a television game show host who, when he announced his candidacy, said out loud what his fans yell at their televisions when they watch the news. I didn’t think then it would get him elected, but just enough voters in three key states put him over the top in the Electoral College.
Those folks wanted Trump to blow it all up. And he has. In staggeringly disastrous fashion. Now voters are reassessing his dismal performance based on the recent Gallup numbers, understanding this president lacks the mental and moral fortitude it takes to serve all of the people of this country.