Climatologists around the world have produced mountains of data over the last several decades showing climate change, aka global warming, is threatening the lives and livelihoods of billions of people living on the planet.
They have warned of higher temperatures, more powerful hurricanes, severe drought, more and worse floods, rising sea levels, and more devastating wildfires. And it’s happening right now, today.
Fueled by propaganda from the carbon-producing industry and conservative media, however, many Americans deny the reality of climate change in much the same way many denied COVID science and the efficacy of vaccines that have driven down infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.
You know who believes in climate change? Survivors of the massive and powerful out-of-season tornado that swept over a 200-mile swath from Arkansas to Kentucky last weekend taking scores of lives and obliterating entire towns, including Mayfield, Ky.
On Sunday, President Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to help victims recover. Ironically, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R), famous for trying to block federal aid to disasters in other states, was the first to plead for unconditional help from Biden.
But here’s the thing: Biden lost Kentucky last year by more than 20 points to the former guy. In contrast, after the 2018 wildfires in California, the ex-president threatened to withhold federal aid because the state did not politically support him, according to Miles Taylor, former chief of staff to Homeland Security, which oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Thus, while Biden stands on principle, you-know-who stood on self-interest, as he always did in office.
Perhaps that’s finally sinking in with the MAGA crowd. Asked to pay a minimum of $100 to attend something called “The History Tour” at major sports arenas in Sunrise and Orlando Florida last weekend, the disgraced former guy and his disgraced sidekick, Bill O’Reilly, were greeted by thousands of empty seats.
It was so bad, staffers were shooing those in the nosebleed sections to seats closer to the stage so the lack of attendance wouldn’t be as obvious.
Attendance wasn’t a problem last Saturday at the annual Army-Navy football game in New Jersey, commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9-11. Some 82,000 were on hand. I have been to two of these games and have always been impressed with the pomp and circumstance as the Cadets and Midshipmen parade onto the field. Here are young men and women forgoing relatively soft university life for rigorous academics and training as future officers.
But as I watched the telecast of this year’s game, I was left uneasy. During the pre-game program the announcers talked incessantly about patriotism. What none of them mentioned was how this game is the first played after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan, a war launched 20 years ago in response to 9-11. Also not discussed was the attempted overthrow of our democratically elected president last January.
I would have liked to hear something about how it’s immoral and unpatriotic for politicians and high- ranking military officers to send our servicemen and women into bloody and unwinnable wars in places where America has no national interest. And what will these fine young people be defending if not our Constitution, our democratic institutions, and the peaceful transfer of power?
Instead, the message seemed to be, you viewers owe the United States military blind fealty and carte blanche; go ahead and blow that $768 billion Congress just approved on more weapons, ships, and aircraft and we’ll hope another war comes along soon.
Hey, Russian President Putin is massing troops on Ukraine’s eastern border!
That’s true, however, Putin is in political trouble at home. Russians are dying of COVID at an appalling rate and the economic sanctions already in place are taking their daily toll on working class Russians, producing civil unrest. Putin needs a distraction, something to take the eyes of the Russian people off him while exploiting long-held Russian suspicions about the West.
A war with Ukraine would be a disaster for Russia, one that Biden and our major European allies have promised will result in consequences Putin cannot imagine.
Speaking of “disasters,” the Christmas tree in front of Fox News’ Manhattan offices was burned last week. Before the fire was out, Fox hosts were calling it a “hate crime,” with one contributor likening it to Pearl Harbor, where 2,335 servicemen died. There was more outrage at Fox over their Christmas tree than there was when insurrectionists overran the Capitol.
It was garden variety vandalism, the blaze set by a mentally disturbed homeless man who was charged and released by the police. See! Democrats are soft on crime! I’m pretty sure New York City police have far more serious crimes to deal with than a cheesy Christmas tree set alight by a vagrant.
