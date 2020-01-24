I recently received a “State of the Nation Survey” from the Republican National Committee’s Presidential Advisory Board. It’s really just a fundraising plea, but the “survey” questions are what made me laugh out loud.
It was covered by a letter from President Trump featuring a boldface paragraph psychiatrists would diagnose as projection, that is, when the patient ascribes his own worst pathologies to others.
“The corrupt Democrats, with the help of their lapdogs in the biased media, are trying to destroy my presidency and divide our nation with their bogus, partisan witch-hunt impeachment — while they ignore REAL crisis facing our nation,” writes a clearly angry and projecting Trump. “They don’t want people to realize just how crazy and destructive their agenda … really is.”
Then we move onto a “survey” that really isn’t a survey. It’s just a laundry list of confirmation-biased questions inviting yes, no or no opinion answers. But I’ll answer some of them with a sentence or two.
Q- Do you believe America is headed in the right direction under the leadership of President Donald Trump?
A-I do if the goal is an authoritarian, neo-fascist regime.
Q-Do you agree the baseless impeachment inquiry … has been nothing more than a partisan witch hunt to overturn an election … ?
A-No, President Trump solicited foreign help to win an election and tried to cover it up. The evidence of his crimes isn’t disputed by Trump’s lawyers. The Senate needs to remove him from office, but it won’t because the GOP majority is scared of the president’s tweets. Hope springs eternal.
Q-Are you in favor of passage of funding to complete a strong, secure border wall, wherever feasible, along our nation’s southern border?
A-As long as Mexico pays for it, as President Trump promised voters. And what the heck do you mean, “where feasible”?! Isn’t Trump’s wall 2,000 miles long, from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas?
Q-Should Congress have the right to examine the personal taxes of any U.S. citizen … ?
A-If that person is Trump and he has something to hide, you know, like taking billion-dollar loans from Deutsche Bank backed by sketchy Russians, I’d want to know about that.
Q-Do you believe that the so-called “Mainstream” media has given President Trump, his agenda, and Republicans in Congress fair and unbiased coverage?
A-I’m a consumer of mainstream media, that is, a wide variety of credible news sources including the MDJ, which factually report Trump’s words and deeds in full and in context. He’s received exactly the coverage he has earned.
Q-Have you seen any signs (from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are willing to put aside partisan differences to work with President Trump to address the needs of the American people?
A-Yes. The House passed nearly 400 bills in 2019, 275 of them with bipartisan support. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to even debate them.
Q-Do you support President Trump’s efforts to de-nuclearize North Korea…?
A-What efforts? Little Rocket Man Kim Jong Un never promised Trump anything concrete. All the president’s summits with Kim have done is legitimize his bloody reign of terror.
Q-Should the Republican Majority in the … Senate continue to take whatever steps are necessary to overcome Democrat opposition to confirm President Trump’s choices for the federal courts … ?”
A-They have. It only takes a simple Senate majority to confirm scores of Trump’s judicial appointments. As a result, young far-right judges, some rated unqualified by their peers, are taking their seats on the bench.
Q-Are you sick and tired of the Democrats’ endless accusation and calls for pointless investigations of the Trump Administration, his family, and the President himself?
A-Like the news coverage he has earned, Trump’s corrupt behavior has merited the investigations by the House of Representatives, a co-equal branch, not to mention federal prosecutors. His impeachment is perhaps the first time in Trump’s life that he’s been held accountable.
The “survey” concludes with this gem:
Q-Do you believe that the American people are ready to support a Democrat presidential candidate who is for radical Liberal policies to put the federal government in control of our economy, restrict our Constitutional rights, provide free health care to illegal immigrants, raise taxes, and pack the federal courts with Liberal activists?
A-I believe this question, like the survey, is rife with lies and distortions. The American people are ready to support a Democratic candidate who will restore dignity, civility and integrity to the office of the president, unite Americans, repair the damage done to our international alliances, pursue humane solutions to immigration, protect the environment, seek sensible gun safety legislation, promote democracy and the rule of law, condemn dictators, and address challenges with intelligence, humility and respect for opposing views.
The RNC seeks a donation, but I’ll pass because its survey demonstrates how conservatism is an ideology founded on deception and is antithetical to a functioning democratic republic. The grifter occupying the Oval Office embodies it.