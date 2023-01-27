Gene Autry, the renowned Singing Cowboy of the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s was many things; a hugely popular movie, television, radio, and recording star, a successful entrepreneur, song writer, a professional rodeo performer and executive, a veteran, a philanthropist, and a major league baseball team owner.
But perhaps his greatest achievement was his humanitarianism, a role model for young people across our country. At the height of his fame, Gene’s Cowboy Code advised his tens of millions of young fans to follow his 10 tenants for living a life of integrity:
1. The cowboy must never shoot first (when Gene did draw his shooting iron he seemed always to “wing” the bad guy).
2. He must never go back on his word.
3. He must always tell the truth.
4. He must always be gentle with children, the elderly, and animals.
5. He must not advocate or possess racially or religiously intolerant ideas.
6. He must help people in distress.
7. He must be a good worker.
8. He must keep himself clean in thought, speech, action, and personal habits.
9. He must respect women, parents, and his nation’s laws.
10. The Cowboy is a patriot.
Number five caught my eye. Born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma, scarcely bastions of racial harmony, Gene was supportive of the civil rights movement in the late 1950s and 1960s. Number six also jumped out at me after I read a paid editorial penned by Gene’s widow Jackie in last Sunday’s New York Times.
“Since its inception, the United States has had numerous black eyes,” wrote Jackie Autry, “and what is happening at the Southern Border will be another black eye.
“First, the slaughter and abuse of Native Americans.
“Second, the capture and importation of enslaved people.
“The third happened when the M.S. St. Louis, with more than 900 Jewish passengers fleeing the terror of Hitler, was denied entry. Over a third of those passengers would eventually be murdered.
“The current tragedy at the Southern Border will rank up there with these three.”
She’s right. Those migrants are people in distress Gene referred to in his Code.
“My husband didn’t give up his career to fight for his country in World War II to have our American values compromised by not creating a decent policy with regard to refugees,” Jackie continued. “To turn people away who are seeking to escape violence and oppression, most especially to turn them away in the freezing temperatures of Christmas Eve, is the inaction of political cowards.”
After months of Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas, Ron DeSantis of Florida, and MAGA media types screeching about an “open border” the message was received in places like Venezuela, Honduras, Haiti, Nicaragua and elsewhere. Lo and behold, a flood of migrants arrived at the border over the last two years believing they could simply walk into the country.
I’d like to think this is not what Abbott, DeSantis, et al intended but that would be naïve. You can always count on that crowd going low. Thus, a humanitarian crisis was created for political purposes. It’s not only cynical, it’s sick.
And speaking of political cowards, I’m sure Mrs. Autry saw GOP politicians groveling before the disgraced former guy (who’d probably say Gene’s Cowboy Code was for suckers), his inhumane border policy consisting of tearing little children, even babies, away from their parents to discourage migration.
Meantime, Democrats have been begging their GOP colleagues to help craft an immigration reform bill, which Republicans have steadfastly refused to do for years.
While it’s true border officials are struggling to cope with massive numbers of migrants here at the “invitation” of Republicans, the real problem is the unaccompanied children and how to care for them.
Desperate parents, hoping to save their kids from chaos, drugs, and murder, believe they have no choice but to send their children off alone on a long and dangerous journey to a strange country, praying they survive and somehow find a way. They arrive and pose a daunting problem.
“We can’t find workers in this country, but Congress will keep refugees out who want to work,” Jackie Autry concludes. “We need capable individuals like those who fought in World War II to protect those who need protection and to do what is right.”
Like Gene Autry, those who fought in World War II believed in higher ideals. It was country over party then and they were ready to put their lives on the line to defend America’s promise. As Jackie Autry suggests, the Singing Cowboy, a Republican, would be appalled at the depths to which the Party of Lincoln has sunk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.