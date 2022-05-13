Samuel Alito confirmed last week what I’ve been warning about here for a decade. In his leaked majority opinion, the associate Supreme Court justice revealed the conservative majority’s intent to cancel not just access to safe and legal abortion, which has been settled law for 50 years, but many of the rights litigated in the last half of the 20th century and the first two decades of the 21st century.
Same sex marriage, affirmed by the high court in 2015, will likely be next on the chopping block. Then birth control, then civil rights laws passed in the 1960s. Alito’s 98-page screed makes it clear the radical right will take America back to the ‘40’s – and I don’t mean the 1940s. I mean the 1640s.
Those were the days when Puritan men ran the show in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 classic novel “The Scarlet Letter” is set.
Hester Prynne is a single woman living there who gives birth to a child (and, by the way, I read this novel about illicit sex when I was a high school junior). She refuses to reveal the name of her lover and is subjected to humiliation and prison by her Puritan community then banished to the fringes of the colony and forced to wear a scarlet A to tell the world she’s an adulteress.
Hawthorne explored the themes of sin, guilt, and repentance popular at a time in America when social mores were not unlike those practiced in the Puritan era. Sex was strictly for married couples and only for procreation, not pleasure. And forget about lesbians, gay men, or bisexual and transsexual people even though they existed in 1640 and, indeed, for as long as men and women have inhabited the planet.
This is the world Alito and his ilk envision, one where self-righteous white, straight men dominate society and most especially women. Their modern scarlet letter is the woman carrying to full term a fetus she doesn’t want for her personal reasons, even in cases of rape and incest.
Of course, the radical right ideologs will ensure mother and child have access to healthcare, housing, daycare, food, public education, and everything else they need.
I made that last part up. Alito and his neo-puritan cohorts in Congress don’t give a hoot about the child after it is born given their relentless efforts to cut down the social safety net. All the things the child needs are the mother’s burden to carry alone.
In an ironic twist, Hester Prynne’s baby daddy turns out to be none other than the sanctimonious local minister who has stayed silent for years about their affair but who has secretly branded an A on his chest in remorse. Hawthorne wants us to feel sorry for the holy man in his private agony, but that didn’t help Hester when she was being kicked around by her Puritan neighbors.
And so it is for baby daddies under Justice Alito’s ruling. Men help create the fetus but walk away with zero responsibility.
His Roman Catholic religion, which forbids abortion and birth control, obviously informs Alito’s opinion. Likewise, conservative Justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett are Roman Catholic. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas are both lapsed Catholics.
Back in 1960 some Republicans claimed John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic president, would take his marching orders from the Vatican. But here we are 62 years later, the religious beliefs of five unelected conservative justices mandating government control over the bodies of American women.
In contrast, President Biden is a devout Catholic who privately opposes abortion but publicly supports a woman’s right to choose. He knows his personal religious views have no place in our secular society, where Americans support abortion rights by a margin of two-to-one in poll after poll.
“I think (Alito’s draft decision) is intellectually and historically bankrupt,” said the esteemed Harvard law professor emeritus Laurance Tribe. “The founding document did not list all the rights we have. It doesn’t say anything about our right to marry, our right to decide how to bring up children, our freedom to think what we will. It protects liberty in very broad terms. It protects equality.”
There was an unintended consequence to Alito’s leaked opinion. Women across the political spectrum are up in arms over Republican big government regulating their wombs. And their wrath comes just in time for the midterm election.
