Let’s be clear: critical race theory (CRT) is not taught in any Georgia K-12 public school. It’s a college level course of study.
Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican allies know this, but they want to put a “ban” on teaching CRT in Georgia schools anyway, not because a ban is needed but because their conservative base doesn’t know it. They also hope to intimidate the state’s educators, telling them, don’t you dare go there.
I’ve long since stopped being surprised at how the GOP “leaders” in this state cynically exploit race and ignorance to divide Georgians even more than they already are.
“In order to have an honest dialogue, we have to define the terms,” declared State Sen. Bo Hatchett (R-50), a white fellow. “We believe that there are concepts being taught in Georgia colleges and universities and seeping down to our K-12 schools – concepts that an overwhelming majority of Georgians outright reject.”
Thus, CRT has become the right’s latest bogeyman and I doubt many Republicans in the state house and senate even know what it is.
The term “critical” does not mean anyone is being criticized. It signifies critical thinking applied to America’s long, dark, bloody history of racism going back well before this nation was founded. CRT also examines how racism permeated this country’s social fabric for centuries, everything from the law to jobs to housing, and not just in the South but nationwide.
It’s not a comfortable topic for many white people and especially those in these parts because it wasn’t so long ago we had segregation and Jim Crow. Today’s conservatives evidently want to sweep all that ugliness under the carpet instead of allowing children to learn from it.
As Republicans seek to loosen the state’s gun laws, our kids practice active shooter drills. But Kemp and GOP legislators don’t want to “upset” children by discussing the toxic role racism has played in American history,
What I really think worries the Georgia GOP, however, is white kids might begin to understand the hardships Black people have historically endured. They might begin looking at their Black classmates more empathically. They might reject all the racist stuff they see on social media and maybe hear at home.
They might just become Democrats.
Considering their desire to cancel race studies, it’s richly ironic Republicans constantly whine about how Democrats want to silence them. As reported in the MDJ last week, the legislature will also target “shadow banning” by social media companies, claiming freedom of speech is being violated.
Question: if I called on Democrats to assault the Cobb County GOP’s headquarters would I be banned by MDJ editors? Of course I would and rightly so. Social media platforms and the MDJ are private companies and under no obligation to present content inciting violence no matter who posts it.
Meantime, conservatives across the country also want to ban critically acclaimed books in school libraries and especially literature featuring Black or LGBTQ themes. Again, such books foster understanding and empathy for those who are different and that can’t be tolerated, say some Republicans.
“Don’t spend time waving signs or carrying petitions around the neighborhood,” author Stephen King advises young people. “Instead run, don't walk to the nearest non-school library or local bookstore and get whatever it was that they banned. Read whatever they’re trying to keep out of your eyes and your brain because that’s exactly what you need to know.”
I wrote recently about neo-fascism landing on the nation’s doorstep. Here’s yet another example: cancel race studies and books like “To Kill a Mockingbird” because they might make white kids uncomfortable in much the same way my columns trigger some conservatives.
Good, that way young people can imagine the discomfort of Black slaves packed into ships sailing from Africa to America, or the discomfort Freedom Riders felt when they were beaten in Alabama by the KKK, or the discomfort of a transgender boy/girl taunted and humiliated by classmates.
“The books the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame,” said Oscar Wilde.
Cancellation is a slippery slope with plenty of historical precedent. When Nazis took power in Germany, among their first moves was to ban what they called “degenerate art,” that is, celebrated works of modern art Hitler decided were “an insult to German feeling” (sound familiar?).
Later, they burned books written by Jews, communists, liberals, and pacifists. It was a cancel culture on steroids, and it tragically didn’t stop there. Nazis murdered six million Jews in their concentration camps before allied forces led by America crushed them.
Yet, somehow, in the land of the free and home of the brave, here we are again. Georgia Republicans want to erase four hundred years of what Black people suffered and ban important literature they don’t like.
I shudder to think what’s next.
