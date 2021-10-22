Seven years ago, I told you about Nick Hanauer’s warning to his fellow billionaires: “The problem is that inequality is at historically high levels and getting worse every day,” Hanauer wrote in Politico then. “Our country is rapidly becoming less a capitalist society and more a feudal society. Unless our policies change dramatically, the middle class will disappear, and we will be back to late 18th-century France. Before the revolution.”
Hanauer launched a tech company he sold to Microsoft for $6 billion in cash and then was an early Amazon investor. Thus, he views things from the perspective of the 1% and he was alarmed then and I assume even more alarmed now.
“If we don’t do something to fix the glaring inequities in this economy, the pitchforks are going to come for us,” continued Hanauer. “No society can sustain this kind of rising inequality…You show me a highly unequal society, and I will show you a police state. Or an uprising. There are no counterexamples. None. It’s not if, it’s when.”
At the time, Hanauer could not have envisioned that a global pandemic might serve as the catalyst for the revolution he predicted. But instead of pitchforks, business owners are being flooded with resignations from employees sick of the status quo. And human resource experts say the trend is likely to continue.
It’s true the unemployed enjoyed enhanced benefits, families collected stimulus payments, and businesses received forgivable payroll protection loans to keep people working last year. And those bipartisan programs were largely successful as evidenced by the rebounding economy. But the emergency assistance is mostly gone now, including unemployment benefits that often proved to be worth more than what many low-wage workers were making.
What took place throughout last year also amounted to a national time out, during which those who lost their jobs or people who had hours reduced began reassessing their working lives. As the virus dissipated, The Great Resignation began.
According to the Labor Department, a record 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August while there were 10.5 million open jobs nationwide. Some 3 million are no longer looking for work and many others decided to retire.
“Arguably, for the first time in decades, workers up and down the income ladder have leverage,” wrote economics reporter Ben Casselman in the New York Times. “And they are using it not just to demand higher pay but also more flexible hours, more generous benefits and better working conditions.”
I think there are underlying reasons for this labor market sea change that closely correlate with Hanauer’s warning to his fellow billionaires. People aren’t stupid. They can see the income inequality as clearly as Hanauer can. For example, it was widely reported that during the pandemic, billionaires’ wealth surged $2.1 trillion, according to an analysis by Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies.
Workers also see the revenues and the generous pay top executives give themselves and wonder why the success isn’t shared with those who make it possible. Some 10,000 unionized workers at John Deere, the heavy and light machine manufacturer, went on strike last week for that very reason.
Deere earnings in the third quarter of this year were up 29% over the same period of 2020 and net income was up 106%. Since October 2020, Deere’s stock price has risen more than $90 per share. In response to the strike, however, Deere told employees they would lose their healthcare benefits next week if the strike continues. Meantime, Deere CEO John May collected nearly $15 million in compensation in 2020.
“Workers are on strike for a better deal and a better life,” AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler told a recent conference. “The pandemic really did lay bare the inequities of our system…”
While the 1% became even more wealthy in 2020, millions had to scrape by, many relying on food banks and charities for sustenance. Now that a modicum of normalcy is returning, workers are asking why they alone suffered and, why now, they should continue in jobs with low pay and few if any benefits.
This has forced employers large and small into a bidding war for labor. Just drive around Cobb County and you’ll see help wanted signs everywhere.
It’s a quiet revolution, to be sure - no pitchforks - but the dissatisfaction with growing income inequality is evident in the job numbers; that there are policies hurting average Americans even as the wealthy and corporations thrive, and most workers are done accepting the crumbs that fall from the table of those at the top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.