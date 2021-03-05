I had the good fortune of meeting the late Gov. Zell Miller and spending a little time with him on a video shoot back in 1995, not long after I moved to Georgia. Gov. Miller was a real gentleman, something so many Georgians already knew about him.
He was a Democrat, a conservative one, who I guess was pretty distressed by the behavior of President Bill Clinton because he spoke at the 2004 Republican National Convention and later penned a well-received book titled “A National Party No More.” In it, Miller argued the Democrats were self-destructing.
But his pronouncement the Democratic Party’s demise was off base. True, Clinton defiled his office with a sordid sex scandal, which I think deeply offended the governor, but Clinton also presided over eight years of peace and prosperity, warning his successor as he left office that Al Qaeda was the number one threat facing America.
Within a year, we saw 9-11 and the invasion of Afghanistan, a war that would last into this decade. Within two years, we were in Iraq on the false pretense Saddam Hussein was behind 9-11, leading to a war that would go on for nearly a decade. Then came a catastrophic economic collapse, all of this under a Republican president.
By election day, 2008, Republicans were the political party on the ropes, not Democrats. Barack Obama was elected president and he brought the country back from the abyss despite relentless GOP obstruction. By 2015, America was back on its feet. “General Motors is alive and Osama bin Laden is dead,” Vice President Joe Biden famously declared.
I agree with many of my conservative friends that Democrats ran the wrong candidate in 2015. Hillary Clinton, while articulate and accomplished, carried far too much baggage. They called it Clinton fatigue. She did win the popular vote in 2016 but narrowly lost the Electoral College to Donald Trump and graciously conceded the morning after election day.
Last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Orlando offered more evidence that the GOP is heading for self-destruction. There was little discussion of policy, no real presentation of new conservative ideas, no honest reflection on how it was they managed to lose the White House and the Senate.
Former CPAC chairman Mickey Edwards, as conservative as they come, saw what many saw.
“The Republican party really no longer stands for any kind of principles, conservative or otherwise,” said Edwards. “The party seems now to be completely following the lead of one man wherever he goes…And that includes denying truth, denying fact, denying reality…there’s no underpinning of fact, there’s no underpinning or concern about the norms of free democracy.”
“We are watching a dying political party,” added former GOP U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh. “What used to be fringe in the Republican Party, this bigotry, the culture war…it’s now the base of the party. It cannot be fixed. It cannot be reformed.”
The ever-widening schism today has produced two opposing camps, the Trump wing represented by Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga-14), and establishment Republicans such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy) and Sen. Mitt Romney. The two factions cannot co-exist, which strongly suggests they’ll go their separate ways; Trump followers in some sort of “patriot party,” and the establishment holding on to a watered down Republican Party shingle.
I don’t celebrate. A healthy Republican party is vital to the nation’s health. We can agreeably disagree as we once did. We can compromise. We can put our country ahead of partisan politics. We can adhere to facts and reason.
“I’ve been clear about my views on President Trump,” Cheney told reporters last week. “I don’t believe he should be playing a role in the party or the country.”
Alas, Liz, when you sow the wind, you reap the whirlwind. Republicans made him your party’s leader.
When he spoke Sunday at CPAC, after falsely stating, again, the election was stolen, Trump claimed the GOP would unite…provided all his establishment Republican critics in Congress, including Cheney, are driven from office.
That doesn’t sound like a call for Republican unity as much as a declaration of war.
After CPAC, Scott Jennings, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, warned the GOP about making Trump their 2024 presidential candidate, writing, “Some Republicans (especially those most loyal to Trump) make the mistake of believing politics to be a game of subtraction when it is really a game of addition.”
President Ronald Reagan understood this, his affable style and his willingness to work with the loyal opposition won many converts, including legions of Reagan Democrats. “As long as Republicans focus on
the grievances of the Trump past,” the Wall Street Journal editorialized this week, “they won’t be a governing majority.”
