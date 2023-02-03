“Scarface” Al Capone was a criminal mastermind who understood Prohibition could be turned into a profit center; people liked booze and he was going to make sure they got it even if liquor, wine and beer were outlawed.
For years, Capone’s mob bootlegged the stuff from Canada and Europe and through a network of illegal retail outlets — speakeasies and such — to make sure America’s thirst for the forbidden was quenched. What was more impressive, though, is how Capone covered his tracks. Law enforcement, either through bribes or coercion, could never pin the federal crimes Capone was committing on him.
It wasn’t until an accountant realized Capone wasn’t filing mandatory tax returns that Scarface was arrested, convicted, and sent to federal penitentiaries where he served seven years.
Capone’s ending wasn’t a happy one. At age 48 he died in Florida of what are thought to be the symptoms of syphilis.
Which brings me to 2023 and the former guy recently regaling Scarface as “the late, great Al Capone.”
There was zero great about Capone. He was a soulless thug, responsible for too many murders to count as he broke the law and enjoyed the protection of corrupt cops in Chicago and elsewhere. Capone literally got away with murder.
So why is the ex-president calling him “great”? Because he broke laws with impunity? Because he eluded arrest until a bean counter discovered a crime?
There seems to be an affinity between the former guy and animals like Al Capone and Vladimir Putin, that is, those who get away with monumental crimes. The ex-president obviously sees Capone as a folk hero and the rest of us who abide by the law “losers.” As for war criminal Putin, he thought the Russian president’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was “genius.”
Alas, the investigations into the former guy’s four chaotic years are piling up, leading him to attack the men and women of law enforcement, claiming the entire justice system has been “weaponized” against him. If you’d committed as many alleged crimes as he has, you might say the same thing.
In Fulton County, District Attorney Fani Willis told a judge charges are "imminent” for alleged election tampering.
In New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reopened the Stormy Daniels payoff investigation for which the ex-president’s personal attorney Michael Cohen was convicted and jailed. Under oath, Cohen told Congress the ex-president directed the entire scheme.
Finally, Attorney General Merrick Garland is considering evidence of who was responsible for the Jan. 6 violent coup attempt at the Capitol and how classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago.
Yes, that’s a lot of investigations, but no, the legal system isn’t weaponized. It’s doing its job seeking to hold the guilty accountable for breaking the law. Like every crime boss who ever lived, however, the former guy and his MAGA apologists claim it is law enforcement that is corrupt and they’re just innocent victims.
To that, I say where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
An MDJ reader posted a comment recently declaring that my columns mislead folks before adding he never reads them. This brought to mind a piece I wrote in 2013 excerpted here:
Epistemic: of or relating to knowledge or knowing.
Life is an adventure in learning if you’re attuned to things new and different. You discover, for example, that sushi is more than bait; that Bach can transport you; that Ronald Reagan was a moderate Republican, not a far-right firebrand.
With minds open, we never tire of acquiring knowledge or questioning conventional wisdom. It’s invigorating to learn; it keeps us young and vibrant.
I came across the phrase “epistemic closure” the other day. It describes the condition of shutting down one’s intellect. It sounds like a disease and, in a way, it is.
Those stricken with epistemic closure tend to gravitate only to those sources of information that affirm what they think they know. Sufferers have little interest in learning or discovery.
Epistemic closure symptoms can present as a lack of intellectual curiosity; chronic Sean Hannity watching; becoming angry or shutting down when listening to political points of view with which you disagree.
Epistemic closure was popularized, not by a political progressive, but by Julian Sanchez of the libertarian Cato Institute.
Sanchez wrote that conservative media have “become worryingly untethered from reality as the impetus to satisfy the demand for red meat overtakes any motivation to report accurately.”
Evidence abounds: Obama wasn’t born in America. Global warming is a hoax. Hillary Clinton let Americans die in Benghazi. The government will take your guns. Mitt Romney wins in a romp.
None of these are remotely true, of course, but all are or were actively promoted by right wing media types and, sadly, accepted without question as fact by too many conservatives.
Sadly, it’s only gotten worse.
