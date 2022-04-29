There’s an old saw in politics that goes something like, when your opponent is self-destructing, stand aside. So it goes for Georgia Republicans thanks to the former guy.
Former Sen. David Perdue is the ex-president’s chosen one, his endorsement of the one-term senator his payback to Gov. Brian Kemp who refused to overturn Georgia’s lawful election results by “finding” the votes needed to win the state’s electors. If Perdue loses, the would-be Mar-a-Lago kingmaker commands his MAGA cult to sit out the general election.
Scorched earth is what the former guy does best. He went bankrupt six times and left his investors and banks holding the bag for his lousy business decisions. Now he’s telling voters to hand the governorship to the presumptive Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in November, just so Kemp loses one way or the other.
He’s a fighter! claim the ex-president’s supporters. Good! say I. Let him unseat Kemp so we get leadership benefitting all Georgians and not just a good ol’ boy governor working to make life cushier for the privileged few.
Perdue opened a recent debate with Kemp trumpeting the Big Lie and it is that proclamation he hopes will attract voters to support him in next month’s primary. It’s not playing well, however, as Perdue is doing poorly versus Kemp in statewide polls.
If the former guy’s endorsement fails in Georgia, what does that say about its value to the other candidates he has endorsed? I suspect the adulation of the ex-president is dwindling as evidenced by the smaller crowds at his rallies while he begs for somebody to debate him on national television.
His schtick is also wearing thin on many moderate Republicans and independents. If one hopes for longevity, say in the entertainment field – and the ex-president is nothing if not an entertainer - it’s important to change up one's routine from time to time. The late comedian George Carlin was, in the 1960s and ‘70s, a popular offbeat comic until he became a hilariously acerbic social observer who was still in high demand right up to his death in 2008.
The former guy, on the other hand, continues saying the same things he said in 2015. It’s always the tired nonsense that barely got him into the White House for a single term. Why he thinks voters can’t get enough of his blather is beyond me.
Why do I pick on the former guy? Because he won’t go away. He is emboldening bigots, conspiracy theorists, inviting political violence, and he is hinting at another presidential run in two years. That makes him fair game.
Perdue is his mini-me wannabe with nothing to campaign on except to claim the 2020 election and, by extension his Senate seat, was stolen by Democrats with Kemp’s help, which of course it wasn’t. In the nearly 550 days since, no evidence has ever been produced of “massive voting fraud” and Perdue isn’t going to provide any either.
Instead, he’s going to go around Georgia repeating the Big Lie and probably promising, like the pathetic MyPillow guy, just wait folks, you’ll see massive election fraud exposed…soon.
The astrophysicist Carl Sagan, who died in 1996, noted, “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It is simply too painful to acknowledge – even to ourselves – that we’ve been so credulous. So, the old bamboozles tend to persist as the new bamboozles rise.”
Sagan said this long before the former guy came along, but in 2022, he could not imagine how prescient his words are. Perdue represents the next wave of radical right bamboozlers, aping what seems to have worked for his endorser - at least for a while.
Speaking of bamboozles, average Americans are getting hosed at the gas pump, grocery store, and anywhere else consumer products are sold. The right blames President Biden for inflation, except it’s actually “greedflation,” as corporations pretend it costs them more to produce what they sell.
That’s hogwash. Corporate profits are going through the roof. And you know who benefits most by the Biden blame game? Corporations. They would love another giant tax cut like the one the former guy and his Republican cohorts delivered in 2017.
That won’t happen if Democrats are in control, they know, so let’s squeeze American consumers and count on the right-wing media mouthpieces to lay the blame at Biden’s feet. It’s working, too.
Even though the president has created more jobs than the previous three Republicans combined, even though his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is being implemented (with Republicans who voted against it taking credit for it today), even though the GDP is the highest it’s been in 37 years, Biden’s poll numbers are under water.
Sagan was right. The bamboozle is the saddest of unlearned lessons.
